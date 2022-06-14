Fortnite: Doctor Slone's existence has been forgotten, quite literally

Doctor Slone has been Fortnite's go-to villain for the past couple of seasons. From making a deal with Lex Luthor and the Batman Who Laughs, to trying to build a huge collider that would cause the island to explode, she has done it all. However, right now, it looks like everyone on the island has completely forgotten about her.

Doctor Slone was last seen during the Fortnite live event, where she was smacked by the giant mechanical teddy bear that The Paradigm was controlling. Despite being inside a tank, The Paradigm swung at her nevertheless, and she didn't miss. Doctor Slone and her tank plummeted to the ground, and she hasn't been heard of since then.

How Doctor Slone being alive but forgotten be would be dangerous in the future of Fortnite lore

For the most part, it looks like Doctor Slone is dead. No one can really survive after being hit that hard by a giant robot teddy bear. However, there's a small twist. If Jonesy can jump out of the battle bus and survive with 1 HP after falling into a small bush, Doctor Slone was inside the tank when she fell, and she had the interior of a tank that would have cushioned her fall.

Now, the story could be completely different if the tank itself exploded, but not much is known about her fate. That said, if players approach any NPC on the island dressed as Doctor Slone, they will hold a very regular conversation. There's no special dialogue, no secret messages, nor do the NPCs react to her any differently.

In fact, most NPCs, including the members of The Seven, fail to recognize her completely. This is enough to prove that the NPCs in Fortnite have forgotten about Doctor Slone.

That could be one way to look at things. Another way could be that Doctor Slone could have intentionally wiped herself from their memories. Everyone knows that when the loop resets, loopers lose their memories as well.

Doctor Slone may have tweaked the loop in such a way that not only did their memory reset, they can't even recall her existence anymore.

This would give her enough time to recover from her defeat and plan her next move very carefully. Given that everyone has forgotten about her at this point of time, it would allow her to start from scratch. She's tried executing a lot of plans on the island. While none of them have succeeded entirely, she's seen varying degrees of success with a few.

She could use this knowledge to come up with a brand new plan, accounting for the reasons why all her previous plans failed, making this new plan as water-tight as possible. If this is indeed the case, then Doctor Slone could be one of the most dangerous adversaries that The Seven and the loopers have faced in Fortnite, that is, if she isn't dead already.

The current season of Fortnite has just begun, and the storyline is yet to launch into high gear. Everyone seems to be in a nice little party mood right now, so it'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the upcoming days.

