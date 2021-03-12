"It's not bad, they're just words": David Dobrik slammed for making anti-Semitic and racist jokes as old videos surface online

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik continues to be at the center of controversy these days.

The 24-year-old has come under fire ever since former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois leveled sexual assault allegations against him and Jason Nash back in February.

In a revelatory interview with Ethan and Hila Klein on the H3H3 podcast, Seth Francois alleged that David Dobrik had forced him to make out with 47-year-old Jason Nash without his consent.

The allegations have since snowballed into major criticism of David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad, with the situation only getting worse, courtesy of problematic old videos which have now surfaced online.

TODAY IN CRINGE: David Dobrik says Jason Nash being bullied in high school for being Jewish isn’t “getting sh*t unless you’re a sensitive a**hole about it.” David later said his teachers told Jewish jokes, adding they were “really cool.” David currently on “No Bullying Tour.” pic.twitter.com/7NlMwrk3W6 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 10, 2021

In one of the most controversial snippets to have surfaced online, David Dobrik can be heard justifying the use of anti-Semitic slurs, right after Jason Nash admitted to being called a "Dirty Jew" in high school:

"That used to happen in my school too, but that's not sh*t! Unless you're like a sensitive as*hole about it. I know teachers that would make 'you dirty jew jokes' . It's not bad, they're just words and I think that's how we were raised "

Apart from this, another video also surfaced online in which Dobrik can be heard making racist jokes at the expense of the Black community, Asians and Native American people:

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video of David Dobrik making anti-semitic, black, Asian and Native American jokes resurfaces. David is currently on a “No Bullying Tour.” pic.twitter.com/V2SFHU6RJ8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 12, 2021

Ethan Klein responded to these videos by severely criticizing David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad:

CLAP BACK: Ethan Klein reacts to David Dobrik’s comments about Jason Nash facing anti-semitism in high school. David originally said in the clip “that’s not sh*t unless you’re a sensitive a**hole about it.” pic.twitter.com/4e7hed9pfl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

He was not the sole critic, as several others took to Twitter to slam David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad for their questionable actions.

"Racist David Dobrik": Twitter calls out The Vlog Squad for their actions

Public sentiment towards David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad has lately been teetering towards the edge of cancelation.

From making BigNik feel like a "worthless punching bag" to forcing Francois to partake in a kissing prank with Jason Nash, The Vlog Squad has been facing flak online for not knowing when to draw the line between a prank and outright harassment.

As a result of the racist videos that have recently surfaced online, several Twitter users called out David Dobrik for his deeply concerning actions:

no one else gonna talk about david dobrik, a whole white man, talking about if you get offended by words then you’re a “sensitive asshole” ??? when talking to his friend who was bullied for being jewish — v (@lokisearth) March 11, 2021

Reminder david dobrik is a piece of shit!!!!! racist, misogynistic, manipulative, exploitative, xenophobic!!!! — 🪐 (@pmrbl) March 11, 2021

David Dobrik being racist, anti semitic and orchestrating S.A TWICE but being the golden boy of the internet bc he gives cars away is so fucking gross to me https://t.co/K62Lhbv99E — 🌵🌴🇲🇽Emma🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌴🌵 (@storm_3113) March 11, 2021

So not only does @DavidDobrik SA people, he’s a racist misogynistic bully who steal peoples pitches for an app and doesn’t pay them for their work. #fuckyou #DavidDobrik #cancelled https://t.co/LC43pbj4GA — Dylan (@dylan_davi3s) March 10, 2021

Can’t stop thinking about how David Dobrik posted a video that included racist jokes about Native Americans and when he removed it and “apologized” he just said “if you weren’t offended by this I’m sorry that some people were” and stood by his “great jokes”. — cyd (@cydneywawia) March 10, 2021

David dobrik literally has said that people throwing a penny on the floor infront of someone who's Jewish happened all the time at his school but it 'wasn't a problem" and only was of you were a whiny arsehole ?????? HOW IS NOTHING HAPPENING TO DAVID FUCKING SHITHEAD DOBRIK — molly🥀 (@molly_dox) March 11, 2021

Jason and David need to stop being silent and take accountability for their actions. — Riedal 🔞 (@crystalcrew3) March 10, 2021

ah yes making fun of someone’s race/religion is hilarious and we’re all just being sensitive. you heard it here first folks david dobrik has solved racism! — kate (@katexcloud_) March 10, 2021

So if someone is offended by something, they’re just “sensitive.” Makes more sense why he won’t apologize or even acknowledge what is going on now. — 😷🦕 (@gonnagonowbai) March 10, 2021

he did not stutter when he said "it's not bad, they're just words" i'm done — 🔥 ana 🔥 (@anadoeswhatever) March 10, 2021

And people are still defending his ass. David needs to be cancelled! — デージー (@sipteabitches) March 10, 2021

I’m glad old clips are resurfacing, while his shitty behavior may have not been called out back then, I’m glad it is now. — Jani (@yu_go_glen_coco) March 10, 2021

jesus those arent even funny its just straight up racist — 💜Oli💜 (@bxic_grwl) March 12, 2021

The deafening silence and the lack of a concrete response from David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad have only made things worse, with several continuing to call for his immediate cancelation.

As the pressure begins to mount online, it remains to be seen if the YouTuber will be able to withstand the onslaught of the cancel culture mob.