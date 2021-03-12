"It's not bad, they're just words": David Dobrik slammed for making anti-Semitic and racist jokes as old videos surface online

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik continues to be at the center of controversy these days.
The 24-year-old has come under fire ever since former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois leveled sexual assault allegations against him and Jason Nash back in February.
In a revelatory interview with Ethan and Hila Klein on the H3H3 podcast, Seth Francois alleged that David Dobrik had forced him to make out with 47-year-old Jason Nash without his consent.
The allegations have since snowballed into major criticism of David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad, with the situation only getting worse, courtesy of problematic old videos which have now surfaced online.
In one of the most controversial snippets to have surfaced online, David Dobrik can be heard justifying the use of anti-Semitic slurs, right after Jason Nash admitted to being called a "Dirty Jew" in high school:
"That used to happen in my school too, but that's not sh*t! Unless you're like a sensitive as*hole about it. I know teachers that would make 'you dirty jew jokes' . It's not bad, they're just words and I think that's how we were raised "
Apart from this, another video also surfaced online in which Dobrik can be heard making racist jokes at the expense of the Black community, Asians and Native American people:
Ethan Klein responded to these videos by severely criticizing David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad:
He was not the sole critic, as several others took to Twitter to slam David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad for their questionable actions.
"Racist David Dobrik": Twitter calls out The Vlog Squad for their actions
Public sentiment towards David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad has lately been teetering towards the edge of cancelation.
From making BigNik feel like a "worthless punching bag" to forcing Francois to partake in a kissing prank with Jason Nash, The Vlog Squad has been facing flak online for not knowing when to draw the line between a prank and outright harassment.
As a result of the racist videos that have recently surfaced online, several Twitter users called out David Dobrik for his deeply concerning actions:
The deafening silence and the lack of a concrete response from David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad have only made things worse, with several continuing to call for his immediate cancelation.
As the pressure begins to mount online, it remains to be seen if the YouTuber will be able to withstand the onslaught of the cancel culture mob.