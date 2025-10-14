"It's just painful right now" Battlefield 6 fans are not happy with the weapons XP rate

Since the release of Battlefield 6, the FPS community has had a hoot playing the game. However, as the novelty high is slowly wearing off, some players have found one significant problem within the title - the low weapon XP rate. While it might seem trivial to most, a low rate of XP farming for weapons means that you won't be able to level up your desired guns and unlock the high-tier attachments that are available with them.
On that note, user @BattlefinityGG has recently made a post on X stating:
"The weapon XP rates are way too slow. They want progression to last, but it’s just painful right now. You can play 5 hours with the same gun and not even have it half leveled up. Imagine new beginner players stuck with bad attachments for a week."
The user believes it is one of the most crucial factors that needs to be hotfixed as soon as possible. @BattlefinityGG has also gone on to say that the solution to XP farming is not heading into XP farm portals within the game. There should be an organic way to level up your gun by simply tuning into the core game modes within the title.
Another user, @AwenoKing, is also in agreement with @BattlefinityGG, and has made the following observation:
Other players, like @MANN0900_PSN, are opposed to @BattlefinityGG's ideology and have stated the following in response:
@MANN0900_PSN point is further supported by another user, @_GGNoRe_, who has stated:
User @Samuel64097609 seems to have a balanced take on the matter, and in their opinion, the game should reward multiple attachments for each level earned on a weapon. This would ensure a balance between both worlds, where progression is slightly slower than fast-paced titles like COD; however, it doesn't deprive the community from putting on higher-grade attachments on their favorite guns.
The user stated the following in response to the parent tweet by @BattlefinityGG:
Does Battlefield 6 need a faster weapon leveling system?
In our opinion, Battlefield 6 may need a slightly faster weapon progression system. While the current progression feels fine for the casual player base, the hardcore gamers feel dissatisfied at being unable to customize their weapons to their heart's desire.
The developers could maybe enhance the weapon XP gather rate by a slight percentage, ensuring that there remains a balance between the wants of both the casual and the streamer/competitive community within the title.
That's everything that you need to know about the ongoing debate regarding weapon XP progression in Battlefield 6.
