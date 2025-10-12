Battlefield 6 Engineer class guide: Best loadout to use

Battlefield 6 Engineer class is the perfect counter to all artillery in the game. Featuring one of the most powerful loadouts in the entire title, this class gets access to rocket launchers and anti-air missiles, all of which can stop enemies on their tracks and prevent them from taking space to control objectives.
In this article, we will explore the best Battlefield 6 Engineer class loadout. Read below to know more.
Best loadout for the Battlefield 6 Engineer class
Overview
All artillery-related tasks are best suited for the Engineer class in Battlefield 6. Their primary ability provides them with enhanced repair times for vehicles, allowing them to complete repair work in a span of 10 seconds.
Furthermore, the class's Signature Trait provides friendly vehicles with extra damage resistance and prevents enemy players from hacking them.
Last but not least, the class's Signature weapon, the SMG, also features improved hip-fire control, allowing them to mow down enemies in close range.
Weapon
Since the SMG is the Signature weapon for this class, our choice of primary weapon is going to be the SGX SMG. Pair it with the P18 Pistol for best results.
Here's a detailed look at the Battlefield 6 Engineer class weapon loadout:
SGX Attachments:
- Muzzle: Compensated Brake
- Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical
- Magazine: 36RND Magazine
- Barrel: 8" Extended Barrel
- Ammo Type: Soft Point
- Optic: OSA-7 1.00x
P18 attachments:
- Optic: Mini Flex 1.00x
- Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Barrel
- Magazine: 17RND Magazine
- Muzzle: Standard Suppressor
- Ammunition: Full metal Jacket
Gadget and Throwable
Our choice of Gadgets and Throwables includes:
- Gadget 1: RPG-7V2
- Gadget 2: M15 Mine
- Throwable: Anti-vehicle grenade
However, if they do not suit your playstyle, here is a range of other options you can choose from in-game:
- MBT-Law
- M15 Mine
- SLM-93A
- PTKM-1R
- M4A1 Slam
- EOD Bot
- MAS 148
- M136 AT
- RPG-7V2
- Vehicle Supply Crate
That's everything that you need to know about the best Battlefield 6 Engineer class loadout.
