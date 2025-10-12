Battlefield 6 Engineer class guide: Best loadout to use

Battlefield 6 Engineer class is the perfect counter to all artillery in the game. Featuring one of the most powerful loadouts in the entire title, this class gets access to rocket launchers and anti-air missiles, all of which can stop enemies on their tracks and prevent them from taking space to control objectives.

In this article, we will explore the best Battlefield 6 Engineer class loadout. Read below to know more.

Best loadout for the Battlefield 6 Engineer class

Overview

All artillery-related tasks are best suited for the Engineer class in Battlefield 6. Their primary ability provides them with enhanced repair times for vehicles, allowing them to complete repair work in a span of 10 seconds.

Furthermore, the class's Signature Trait provides friendly vehicles with extra damage resistance and prevents enemy players from hacking them.

Last but not least, the class's Signature weapon, the SMG, also features improved hip-fire control, allowing them to mow down enemies in close range.

Weapon

The SGX SMG (Image via EA)

Since the SMG is the Signature weapon for this class, our choice of primary weapon is going to be the SGX SMG. Pair it with the P18 Pistol for best results.

Here's a detailed look at the Battlefield 6 Engineer class weapon loadout:

SGX Attachments:

Muzzle: Compensated Brake

Compensated Brake Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical

6H64 Vertical Magazine: 36RND Magazine

36RND Magazine Barrel: 8" Extended Barrel

8" Extended Barrel Ammo Type : Soft Point

: Soft Point Optic: OSA-7 1.00x

P18 attachments:

Optic: Mini Flex 1.00x

Mini Flex 1.00x Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Barrel

3.9" Pencil Barrel Magazine: 17RND Magazine

17RND Magazine Muzzle: Standard Suppressor

Standard Suppressor Ammunition: Full metal Jacket

Gadget and Throwable

Our choice of Gadgets and Throwables includes:

Gadget 1: RPG-7V2

RPG-7V2 Gadget 2: M15 Mine

M15 Mine Throwable: Anti-vehicle grenade

However, if they do not suit your playstyle, here is a range of other options you can choose from in-game:

MBT-Law

M15 Mine

SLM-93A

PTKM-1R

M4A1 Slam

EOD Bot

MAS 148

M136 AT

RPG-7V2

Vehicle Supply Crate

That's everything that you need to know about the best Battlefield 6 Engineer class loadout.

