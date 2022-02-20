"It's kinda bussin'": xQc briefly reveals new BMW mid Valorant stream

Felix "xQc", during a Valorant match, decided to show off his latest car, a BMW X6M, randomly. It was only on the screen for a few moments, but he talked about how much he loved it.

Despite the streamer not having a license, he has picked up new cars to show off. It's undoubtedly an interesting hobby, but the streamer was all too happy to show it off, despite having issues with stalkers in the past.

“Boom, there it is. Kinda bussin, kinda bussin. Sheesh! It’s actually insane, I like it a lot.”

xQc shows off the new car outside his home despite history with stalkers

Between rounds of Valorant, Felix “xQc” decided to show off his brand-new BMW X6M, right in a well-manicured driveway. The driveway itself looked to have grass shapes cut into it as well.

(Clip begins at 7:00:23)

His chat popped off about how gorgeous the car was, while the streamer also said he loved how it looked, but it was a curious decision. The streamer is no stranger to having dealt with stalkers or people harassing him, so showing him outside of where he potentially lives could lead to more people bothering him.

It also led to a great deal of discourse on Reddit about the car itself, why he could have purchased it, and more.

Reddit responds to xQc showing off his new car on stream

A couple of Redditors viewed it as a brilliant play. This way, Felix can have a gorgeous car and doesn’t have to drive it. Instead, he has someone else drive him around and can still own the vehicle itself, nor does he need a license.

It’s no secret that the streamer also has a McLaren, so that became a topic of discussion. People wondered if he still owns that and if the BMW is just an everyday car to drive around in.

The BMW itself surprised many readers because xQc often talks poorly about BMW drivers in his streams.

One user was glad for the streamer but remembered when the streamer used to talk about not needing to buy anything and now dumps hundreds of thousands into cars he doesn’t even drive. Another user pointed out that it’s incredibly easy for the streamer to afford that car in just a few streams.

Based on the brief view, some users focused just on the BMW itself, trying to figure out which it was, but the consensus is that it’s an X6 variant, not an X5.

Since he can’t drive himself, one Reddit user called him the “most-skilled BMW driver”, which got a few replies.

No matter what Felix decides to do with his new car, it is a beautiful one and one that he now owns, talking about how he loved it while in a Valorant stream. It could be the car that finally leads the streamer to get a license, but time will tell.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar