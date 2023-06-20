"It's a slap in the face": Gernader Jake lashes out at Bungie for inadequate monitoring of cheaters

Gernader Jake, a popular Destiny 2 streamer, has voiced fans' concerns regarding the game. He shared a clip from a recent stream on his Twitter handle to address what he claimed is an issue bothering the entire Destiny fanbase. The clip is from a livestream that ended two days ago and is now being widely shared across platforms.
Frustrated at the developers' inaction towards the issue of cheaters repeatedly ruining his matches, the 30-year-old let off an explosive rant, questioning what was stopping Bungie from going ahead and fixing the same:
"What f*cking excuse is there for that? I don't understand it. It's a giant slap in the face."
"They have abandoned the community": Gernader Jake's explosive on-stream rant against Destiny 2 devs
(watch from 9:46:24)
Given that developers and creators often collaborate in creating promotional content, which serves as a major revenue stream for the latter, Gernader acknowledged the risks he was taking by sharing the clip.
In the video, he also provided context, stating this is the third game he lost to blatant cheaters:
"How in the f*cking world are these guys (referring to the cheaters) playing this game all weekend, when we pay a $100 a year to play this game? They make billions of dollars, and they don't care enough to have one single person ready to ban these people?"
He continued, explaining the impact this oversight is having on fans' morale and in-game progress:
"200+ games that these guys have done to this people, 200+ cards that they have ruined, that they have caused to be flawed, and not a single person in their company has the power to stop it?"
Gernader also insisted that it is simply not an issue of resources, as Bungie continues to generate huge amounts of revenue from fans they are allegedly ignoring:
"I don't care if it is a weekend, I don't care if it is a holiday, they make billions of dollars from nine years of dedication from a community that they have turned their backs on, and don't do sh*t to support."
Many fans supported Gernader's assertions, further giving weight to the issue raised by the streamer.
Jake's statement has been widely shared in the relatively close-knit Destiny 2 community, with fans eagerly awaiting a response from the developers.