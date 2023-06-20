"It's a slap in the face": Gernader Jake lashes out at Bungie for inadequate monitoring of cheaters

Gernader Jake, a popular Destiny 2 streamer, has voiced fans' concerns regarding the game. He shared a clip from a recent stream on his Twitter handle to address what he claimed is an issue bothering the entire Destiny fanbase. The clip is from a livestream that ended two days ago and is now being widely shared across platforms.

Frustrated at the developers' inaction towards the issue of cheaters repeatedly ruining his matches, the 30-year-old let off an explosive rant, questioning what was stopping Bungie from going ahead and fixing the same:

"What f*cking excuse is there for that? I don't understand it. It's a giant slap in the face."

GJake @GernaderJake Losing a flawless game for the 3rd time to these cheaters HURTS. I'm passionately angry in this clip, and may go over the top a bit, but I still think this needs to be said.

I may burn bridges by posting this, which is not my goal, but I know I'm not alone in feeling this way. Losing a flawless game for the 3rd time to these cheaters HURTS. I'm passionately angry in this clip, and may go over the top a bit, but I still think this needs to be said. I may burn bridges by posting this, which is not my goal, but I know I'm not alone in feeling this way. https://t.co/FhE3O71ApO

"They have abandoned the community": Gernader Jake's explosive on-stream rant against Destiny 2 devs

(watch from 9:46:24)

Given that developers and creators often collaborate in creating promotional content, which serves as a major revenue stream for the latter, Gernader acknowledged the risks he was taking by sharing the clip.

In the video, he also provided context, stating this is the third game he lost to blatant cheaters:

"How in the f*cking world are these guys (referring to the cheaters) playing this game all weekend, when we pay a $100 a year to play this game? They make billions of dollars, and they don't care enough to have one single person ready to ban these people?"

GJake @GernaderJake



Live: That last tweet shows how fed up the community isLive: Twitch.tv/GernaderJake That last tweet shows how fed up the community is Live: Twitch.tv/GernaderJake

He continued, explaining the impact this oversight is having on fans' morale and in-game progress:

"200+ games that these guys have done to this people, 200+ cards that they have ruined, that they have caused to be flawed, and not a single person in their company has the power to stop it?"

Gernader also insisted that it is simply not an issue of resources, as Bungie continues to generate huge amounts of revenue from fans they are allegedly ignoring:

"I don't care if it is a weekend, I don't care if it is a holiday, they make billions of dollars from nine years of dedication from a community that they have turned their backs on, and don't do sh*t to support."

GJake @GernaderJake I’m so excited to find my passion for gaming again.



Exploring other titles is going to be liberating. I’m so excited to find my passion for gaming again. Exploring other titles is going to be liberating.

Many fans supported Gernader's assertions, further giving weight to the issue raised by the streamer.

ritz @ritzzcar @GernaderJake beyond an actual person monitoring this how is there no way the game insta slams anyone flying with heavy ammo and supers in a mode where getting them round 1 is impossible??? what is battleye there for?? @GernaderJake beyond an actual person monitoring this how is there no way the game insta slams anyone flying with heavy ammo and supers in a mode where getting them round 1 is impossible??? what is battleye there for??

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 @GernaderJake If heavy kill > 0 before round 3 = ban. Pretty sure you don’t even need an anti cheat for that, they could just do a database check on the post game summary. It’s definitely not excusable and it’s never been @GernaderJake If heavy kill > 0 before round 3 = ban. Pretty sure you don’t even need an anti cheat for that, they could just do a database check on the post game summary. It’s definitely not excusable and it’s never been

itsBobbySocks @ItsBobbySocks @GernaderJake Dude I think you hit the nail on the head. We’re all frustrated and asking ourselves why a lot a lot more lately. I like to think of myself as one of the more level headed in the community and even I’m teetering @GernaderJake Dude I think you hit the nail on the head. We’re all frustrated and asking ourselves why a lot a lot more lately. I like to think of myself as one of the more level headed in the community and even I’m teetering

blur @caleb_xxiv @GernaderJake At this point Destiny 2 is starting to feel like cod lobbies years after they were the main title. Hackers every other game but the difference is that this is a looter shooter and the game is technically Bungie’s only title… @GernaderJake At this point Destiny 2 is starting to feel like cod lobbies years after they were the main title. Hackers every other game but the difference is that this is a looter shooter and the game is technically Bungie’s only title…

The Owl Bard @The_Owl_Bard



Recycled content, servers constantly crashing, cheaters in PvP, no new maps, and a barren seasonal model.



Yet, Bungie always has their hand out asking for more money from us... For what? Where is the reward for our loyalty? @GernaderJake Your statement applies across the entire game.Recycled content, servers constantly crashing, cheaters in PvP, no new maps, and a barren seasonal model.Yet, Bungie always has their hand out asking for more money from us... For what? Where is the reward for our loyalty? @GernaderJake Your statement applies across the entire game. Recycled content, servers constantly crashing, cheaters in PvP, no new maps, and a barren seasonal model. Yet, Bungie always has their hand out asking for more money from us... For what? Where is the reward for our loyalty?

Jake's statement has been widely shared in the relatively close-knit Destiny 2 community, with fans eagerly awaiting a response from the developers.

Poll : 0 votes