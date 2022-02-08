Who is Jammi95? Twitch streamer passes away due to malicious rumors and online harassment

The tragic news about the passing away of the Twitch streamer Jo "Jammi95" was received on February 5, 2022. The Korean streamer was a victim of constant bullying and online harassment, according to a family member.

The streamer's uncle shared the tragic news via social media, informing readers about Jammi's struggle with depression caused by online bullying.

“Hello, this is Rose's uncle. I haven't been able to tell you since I haven't been in a hurry. Rose died by herself. It is regrettable to say sad words to many fans and to those who have supported us. During that time, Rose suffered from depression due to numerous malicious comments and rumors, and that was the cause.”

Jammi95 endured years of bullying and online harassment

Jammi was a young, Korean streamer with over 168k followers on Twitch and was well-liked within the Let’s Chat meta of Twitch. She gained popularity through her gaming, singing/dancing, eating/drinking, and cosplaying content.

However, since her debut in March 2019, the streamer was surrounded by controversy. During her early streaming days on the Korean streaming platform AfreecaTV, an incident took place, where her fellow streamers GAMST, OzilHye, and Namsoon made inappropriate comments towards her during their stream. AfreecaTV, deemed the stream problematic and banned all three streamers from going live for three days.

However, Jammi received backlash from their disgruntled communities. Furthermore, her alleged feminist traits were looked down upon by South Korean society. This made her a target for anti-feminist extremists, who were the main perpetrators of bullying and harassment.

In his statement, Jammi's uncle addressed false rumors regarding the streamer's association with "rappers" and drugs. He threatened legal violence against anyone spreading such rumors:

"However, it is completely groundless with the rappers and drugs that are floating around now. This is a fact that I, the family of the rose, and the people around me know. We will take legal action against anyone who spreads related rumors."

Social media provides users with anonymity that is often misused. Jammi's unfortunate circumstances are clear indicators of the impact a seemingly unknown person's comments can make. The internet is easily turned into a toxic and harmful environment, putting people in unprecedented risk-laden situations.

Keeping this in mind, Jammi's uncle closed his statement with a solemn request. He asked everyone to be better with each other, to be aware of the impact of words they lash out so easily.

"So I hope everyone is happy in the future. In addition, please do not harm other streamers. Thank you for your sincere support."

Cyberbullying is a serious matter and has provided bullies a way to escape accountability. It is important for people to truly understand the impact their words have on others. As a popular African proverb says: "The ax forgets; the tree remembers."

