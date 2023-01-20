January's Wizard of Awes Challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

The Clash of Clans developers frequently introduce troop challenges and events in the game to give players more chances to win resources such as potions, battle banner tokens, magic items, and other rewards. They must use a specific unit in multiplayer battles to complete the troop challenges in Clash of Clans.

The Wizard of Awes challenge is the most recent addition, and players must use a certain number of Wizards in their army composition to complete it. Participants who complete this challenge by January 22 will be eligible for the prizes.

This article will go over the Wizard of Awes challenge for the month of January and the best attacking tactics that can be used in the battles to complete the challenge.

January's latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans involves Elixir Wizards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awesand Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awes 🔥 and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) https://t.co/gORvePLeqG

Participants in the Wizard of Awes challenge must deploy regular Elixir Wizards in online multiplayer battles. The number of wizards to be added to the army composition and used in attacking strategies will vary depending on the player's town hall level.

The Clash of Clans creators made the challenge available four times last year: in February 2022, April 2022, July 2022, and November 2022.

The following is the in-game description of January's Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans:

"What's a Wizard good for? His magic spells victory when you use them during this special event."

To complete the challenge, players with Town Hall 13 must win 10 multiplayer battles with an army that includes at least eight Wizards. They will receive rewards such as Builder Potion and 400 experience points upon winning 10 battles. The progress bar on the event section page will allow them to track their progress in the challenge.

The Builder Potion, which can be obtained as a challenge reward, is one of the best magic items in the game. It can be used to temporarily speed up builders for an hour. Players can use it for essential buildings like Town Hall, Inferno Tower, Eagle Artillery, and more.

Various attacking strategies for the Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans #ThrowbackThursday to that one time when the Wizard took over our Twitter page and it was awezzzzome :D :D http://t.co/P5hSSKtJ5t #ThrowbackThursday to that one time when the Wizard took over our Twitter page and it was awezzzzome :D :D http://t.co/P5hSSKtJ5t

Before deciding on a powerful offensive strategy, players must keep in mind that they must have the required number of Wizards in their army composition to complete this challenge. Attacks with a lesser number of Wizards will not be taken into consideration for the challenge.

Here are some attacking strategies for the Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans for the month of January:

Wizards, like Pekkas and Golems, are an important part of the GoWipe offensive strategy. This is one of the most effective attack methods at any Town Hall level.

You can use Wizards and Witches to attack an opposing base. While Wizards and Witches clear the base, Witch Skeletons and Bowlers can distract the opponent's defenses and tank some damage.

Additionally, you can use a cheaper Giants attack plan with Wizards. This is similar to the attack strategy used by players in Town Hall 6 with Giants, Archers, Barbarians, and Wizards.

Wizards with Dragons and other air-attacking strategies are also viable, as are in-game Heroes such as Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden.

Troop challenges in Clash of Clans are an excellent way to obtain more magic items, experience points, gold, elixir, dark elixir, and other resources. To receive the rewards associated with the Wizard of Awes troop challenge, players must complete it before January 22.

