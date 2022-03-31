JasonR spotted in Valorant match with female streamer and her boyfriend days after recent controversy

Just days after his recent controversy with Tarik about female streamers in Valorant, JasonR was seen playing with Joona and her boyfriend, ShahZam, in a lobby. However, in the clip, JasonR can be heard saying how it’s Joona’s "dream come true" that he was playing with her and her boyfriend in the lobby.

The streamer also claimed that ShahZam and Joona had him muted, but that may not be the case. Joona, on the other hand, in her clip, clarified that the streamer wasn’t muted, and that Jason was being "incredibly weird."

“You’re just weird”: Joona says about JasonR during the Valorant stream

The controversy with JasonR revolves around women on Twitch and in Valorant. The streamer has been known to ban people in his chat with feminine names and has often been accused of dodging games that have women in the lobby or instantly muting them.

A few days after the streamer wrote a Twitlonger concerning his actions and saying he would no longer be avoiding these “online situations,” a clip surfaced of him playing with Joona and ShahZam.

In the clip, Jason can be heard asking if ShahZam was playing with his girlfriend.

“Right now? Shahz is playing with his girl right now? Dude, is it their dream come true? Wait, Shaz are you with your girl? Bro, is this a dream come true? Holy f**k! Bro, it’s her dream, come true!”

This audio can be heard on both JasonR’s clip and Joona’s, but the difference is that none of Joona’s audio can be heard. The streamer said Joona and ShahZam must have him muted, but Joona argues that on her end:

“No, I don’t have you muted, you f**king idiot, you’re just weird!”

This audio does not show up in JasonR’s clip or any audio of Joona speaking. So while Jason’s TwitLonger does seem to state he’s going to change his behavior, he may still just be auto-muting women in his games. It's also possible that Joona simply does not have voice chat enabled, but the way she speaks makes it seem like she’s simply muted.

Reddit thinks JasonR is incapable of being “normal”

It doesn’t seem like Reddit is in any way shocked by this most recent behavior from the Twitch streamer. One user pulled up a thread from several years ago and noted that they haven’t really changed much since then.

A big talking point was Jason saying that this moment was a “dream come true,” mocking the streamer for being so weird about the situation.

One Redditor pointed out what JasonR really had to do to fix the situation but chose instead to make things worse and thought the streamer either didn’t take away the right lesson from the backlash or simply chose to make a mockery of it all.

Another user made it clear that players don’t even have to acknowledge someone’s gender in a game, just play the game normally. The user thought it was strange that some people just seem to dislike women in their games or streams.

There isn’t a lot of sympathy to be found on Reddit for the streamer, with how he acted in this clip, or in his previous streams.

This particular stream had the potential for the streamer to show that he had moved on and was remorseful for his previous actions. Instead, he chose to be incredibly sarcastic about it. Even if Joona’s voice chat was off for this match, it’s pretty clear social media thinks Jason was in the wrong for how he acted.

