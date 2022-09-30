JGOD reveals the best BP50 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 witnessed its mid-season update recently on September 28. The final major update for Warzone concludes by introducing a brand new assault rifle called the BP50 – the renamed classic F2000 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

JGOD, one of the most trusted Warzone meta-analysts and YouTubers, recently discussed the best loadout for the F2000 that makes its Warzone debut in the fifth and final season.

JGOD explores the best BP50 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

The final update for the fifth and final season of Warzone brings the iconic F2000 bullup assault rifle with a new name – the BP50. Released along with the Lienna 57 light machine gun, the official description for the BP50 states the following:

"This fully automatic bullpup assault rifle boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range."

Players will be able to unlock this brand new weapon by completing the following challenges by playing any other core game modes of Call of Duty Vanguard or Warzone:

Multiplayer: Get 15 ADS Kills with an Acog Optic Equipped.

Get 15 ADS Kills with an Acog Optic Equipped. Zombies: Earn an Extermination medal (25 or more rapid kills) using Assault Rifle.

That being said, here is JGOD's preferred choice of attachments for BP50 to deliver the maximum potential of this assault rifle with minimum TTK, in addition to stable and controllable recoil:

Some available blueprints for the BP50 (Image via Activision)

BP50 Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Reflector

M38/Slate 2.5x Reflector Laser: Desmet A-D Flashlight

Desmet A-D Flashlight Stock: Desmet NOM 11S

Desmet NOM 11S Magazine: 5.6mm 60 Round Mags

5.6mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: On-Hand

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the MX Silencer is the go-to attachment for Vanguard assault rifles, providing reduced recoil and sound suppression as well as increasing the damage range. The Desmet A-D Flashlight further improves the recoil recovery and recoil control.

While the optics is usually a player's preferred choice, the M38/Slate 2.5x Reflector is able to provide good close to mid-range coverage with its 2.5x magnification, making it suitable for maps such as Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island. For the stock, the Desmet NOM 11S further reduces the weapon's recoil, most notably the initial firing recoil and weapon sway.

The base BP50 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

For the magazine, maximum ammo capacity is preferred for team-based matches such as trios and squads and hence the 5.6mm 60 Round Mags are equipped. The Lengthened ammunition type is chosen for increased bullet velocity and damage range, which makes this weapon suitable for long range shooting, while the Hatched Grip rear grip improves accuracy.

Finally, as for the perks, Fleet Perk 1 increases mobility and weapon swap quickness, allowing players to close-in on their opponents after a successful knock or even to evacuate from heavy gunfire. The Fully-Loaded Perk 2 will allow players to equip this weapon with maximum ammo, and will prove beneficial at later stages when players buy loadout drops.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is live and can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far