Jing Yuan vs Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae: Which 5-star should you pick in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update will be available to Trailblazers on February 6. The version will introduce a brand-new region along with characters. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Jing Yuan are supposed to get their first rerun banners during the upcoming update. As both characters specialize in dealing damage, players might wonder what character they should pull for during Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

This article explores who you should summon in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 and lists both characters' abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s kit in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section details Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s abilities:

Basic Attack: Unleashes a two-hit attack on a single enemy that deals Imaginary damage.

Enhanced Basic Attack: Launches a three-hit attack on an opponent that deals Imaginary damage.

Enhanced Basic Attack Two: Unleashes a five-hit attack on adjacent adversaries, dealing significant Imaginary damage.

Enhanced Basic Attack Three: Hits three adjacent enemies with a seven-hit attack that deals Imaginary damage.

Hits three adjacent enemies with a seven-hit attack that deals Imaginary damage. Skill: Enhances Basic Attack upon activation. The enhancement can be used up to three times continuously and using this ability is not considered a skill; therefore, it will not consume any Skill Points.

Using the Enhanced Basic Attack Two (Divine Spear) or Enhanced Basic Attack Three (Fulgurant Leap) allows Imbibitor Lunae to gain a stack of Outroar, which boosts his CRIT DMG by 6-13.2%.

Ultimate: Imbibitor Lunae deals Imaginary damage to three adjacent enemies and gains two Squama Sacrosancta. Consuming Squama Sacrosancta is comparable to consuming Skill Points. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can hold up to three Squama Sacrosancta.

Ultimate: Imbibitor Lunae deals Imaginary damage to three adjacent enemies and gains two Squama Sacrosancta. Consuming Squama Sacrosancta is comparable to consuming Skill Points. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can hold up to three Squama Sacrosancta.

Technique: Upon activation, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae enters the leaping Dragon state for 20 seconds, allowing him to move fast and strike every opponent he contacts while blocking all incoming attacks. After entering a battle in this state, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae deals Imaginary damage to all adversaries and obtains a stack of Squama Sacrosancta.

Jing Yuan’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list that details Jing Yuan’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic Attack: Deals Lightning DMG to an opponent.

Skill: Boosts Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by three and deals Lightning damage to all enemies simultaneously.

Ultimate: Unleashes an attack that deals Lightning damage to all adversaries and boosts Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action by three for the next turn.

Unleashes an attack that deals Lightning damage to all adversaries and boosts Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by three for the next turn. Passive Talent: At the start of a battle, Jing Yuan summons Lightning-Lord. When Lightning-Lord acts, its strikes are regarded as a follow-up attack. Each time Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action increases, its SPD increases by 10, and after its Action ends, Lightning-Lord’s SPD returns to its base value.

Lightning-Lord will disappear if Jing Yuan gets knocked down after being struck with a killing blow.

Technique: Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action improves by three at the start of the next battle.

Jing Yuan vs Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae: Which 5-star should you pick in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

During Honkai Star Rail 2.0, Trailblazers should summon Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. This is a no-brainer for those who are familiar with the title’s meta. He is one of the best DPS characters in this space odyssey and can deal colossal amounts of damage to vaporize his opponents instantly. Also, Imbibitor Lunae can be placed in numerous team compositions as he can synergize with any support character.

Jing Yuan, on the other hand, is a decent DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail but falls behind due to his negligible damage output. Imbibitor Lunae can easily single-handedly defeat his opponents, but Jing Yuan is a niche character who requires significant help from other units. He has also become subject to power creeping, which is fairly common in gacha games.