JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Diavolo guide - Stand abilities, moveset, and more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is the HD remaster of the cult classic 2013 fighting game adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's beloved franchise. Of the 51 characters in the cast, a handful of powerful options have stood out as top-tier, but the villain of Vento Aureo is still the emperor.

Diavolo is the boss of the Passione mafia and the main antagonist of Part 5. He's known for his comically powerful Stand King Crimson, who can see and skip up to ten seconds into the future. He's one of the most capable villains in the franchise and retains that level of power in the game.

How to use Diavolo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Diavolo is built around seeking an opening and destroying the opponent whenever they make a mistake. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R players find him to be an unstoppable foe and one of the strongest characters in the game.

Diavolo pros and cons

Pros

Huge damage without spending meter

Excellent normals

Extremely strong without stand

Dangerous at all times

Powerful counter at two bars of meter

Can come back from anything

Multiple stacking buffs

No bad matchups in the roster

Cons

Medium/low health

Builds meter slowly

A mistimed counter can be lethal

A great player must learn all the game's systems to use Diavolo properly

Basic Diavolo Guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Though it feels right and is fun, do not play Diavolo as a rushdown character. He's immensely capable in close-range combat, but a smart Diavolo player should not be rushing in.

In his s-off state, Diavolo is a force to be reckoned with. His normals are powerful and even his basic combos can eat health bars without issue, but at higher levels, Diavolo should rarely make the first move.

Diavolo's basic special (421A) is a counter that effectively negates zoning tactics and provides a free mixup. Diavolo's HHA provides him with an auto-dodge, while his GHA is a counter-super that deals around 40% damage. Beyond that, he has a perfect counter that costs two bars, but will completely reverse momentum.

Combine all of those stellar defensive tools with Diavolo's powerful normals and high meterless damage, and he's an immense threat. Pressure defensive opponents with normals, save meter for counters and punish mistakes harshly.

Diavolo combo guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Diavolo has a few moves in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R that will find their place in any combo. Putting together good strings and solid damage with his s-off form will become second nature before long.

Diavolo's easiest combo is 2Lx4 -- 2M -- 214H. Four crouching light attacks followed by a crouching medium, then his heavy back-quarter-circle special. That final move is called The Finishing Blow for a reason, and it'll top off almost any combo.

Even that simple combo deals 116 damage, over 10% of even the strongest character's health bar. A player can do more than double with 2L -- 5M -- 236L -- 6 -- 5M -- 2H -- 214M -- 66 -- 214H.

To take the opener from the easy combo and turn it into a super, use 2Lx2 -- 5M -- 2H -- 236M -- 66 -- 6LM -- 2H -- 214M -- HHA. After completing that combo, players will have the benefit of multiple buffs to make them unstoppable.

Diavolo is a stellar option in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. Learn to use meter defensively and combo effectively to destroy the opponent at every opportunity.

