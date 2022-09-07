JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R DIO guide - Stand abilities, moveset, and more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R takes 35 years of history from the mind of Hirohiko Araki and puts it into a stylish 3D fighter. Though JoJo's name may be in the title, there's only one character who has completely captured the attention of the fanbase, and that's Dio Brando.

Dio Brando is one of the most iconic fighters in anime. The original villain of Phantom Blood returned years later in Stardust Crusaders to be the centerpiece of the two best-known parts. Dio is a powerful villain who retains his grip on power, even in the fighting game adaptation.

Using DIO in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

DIO is the Part 3 incarnation of the character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. He's armed with his stand The World, along with his trademark weaponry and iconic moveset.

DIO pros and cons

Pros:

Huge damage with the right setup

Multiple solid mixup options with S-on

Lethal against the back wall

Can heal himself with a command grab

Combo breaker with meter

Cons:

Low health

Easy to hit

Not particularly strong in S-off

Combos can be hard to master

Basic DIO Guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

DIO is at his strongest against the wall, but his strong normals make it easy to pressure a foe into that situation. He's much more powerful with The World being active, but a good player must master both modes.

One must truly master DIO to have success with him because every mistake is a big deal. DIO has one of the lowest health totals in the game, and he can only accent it with his 421A command grab that drains blood from his foe.

In addition, a lot of DIO's best tech requires a meter, meaning that even if the opponent isn't able to respond, a dropped combo is costly. Like with his minions, DIO demands perfection from his players.

DIO's strongest asset is his S-on combos, which can be lethal, especially against the wall. Players must master a few opening normals during S-off so that they can transition to S-on and deliver the killing blow.

DIO Combo guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

At the start of the match and upon waking up from a knockdown, DIO is without The World. This means that a skilled JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R player will have to learn to master his normal and specials to work their way into position.

Jumping in can be tough with DIO, but many of his great openers are in the air. His jump-heavy attack starts off two great combos. jH > 2L > 5L > 5M > 5H > 214L > PC > Dash > 5L > 5M > 5H > 236M > 22H ends on his finishing OTG for solid damage.

Any player who picks DIO yearns for the chance to use his iconic Road Roller super, and they can land it with jH > 2L > 5L > 5M > 5H > 214L > PC > jM > 5L > 5M > 5H > GHA.

DIO does have a touch of death combo, but it's tough to pull off and it only works against the wall. DIO's TOD is as follows:

jH, 5L, 5M, 2H, PC, jH, (2L 5L 2M) x4 > 2L, 5M, 2H, 214L, jH, 236A, SR, 5M s.On 5L, 5M, 2H, 214L, jH, 236A, SR, j.L, s.On 5L, 5M, H5, 236H, HHA, 5L, 5H, 22S s.On j.H > 5M, 5H, 214M, 2L, 2H, (2L 5L 2M) x4 > 2L, 5M, 2H, 214L, jH, 236A, SR, 5M, s.On 5L > 5M 5H 236 H

DIO is a great character with a few huge drawbacks in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. If players can master his combos and avoid big mistakes, they can use the power of The World to win.

