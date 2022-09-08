JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Josuke Higashikata (Part 8) guide - Stand abilities, moveset, and more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the hit HD remaster of the cult classic 2013 fighting game adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's beloved manga franchise. The game pulls from 35 years of iconic history to make its 51-character roster.

Josuke Higashikata, not to be confused with the Part 4 hero of the same name, is the hero of Part 8. He is a fusion of a mild-mannered student and Part 4 villain Yoshikage Kira. His Stand is called Soft & Wet, and it can steal attributes from enemies.

Josuke is the only Part 8 representative in the game.

Josuke (Part 8) is a defensive character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Josuke Higashikata, referred to by some fans as Jo2uke, is a unique defensive character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Players can reach great success with him if they master his weird eccentricities.

Josuke Higashikata (Part 8) pros and cons

Pros:

Great defensive skills

Solid okizeme game

One or two excellent pokes

Extremely useful HHA that works in a variety of combos

Almost no useless moves

Easy to learn, but still tricky

Rare anti-air GHA

Cons:

No counters

Very susceptible to rushdown

No good meterless anti-air

Limited tools to open, must rely on okizeme

Josuke Higashikata (Part 8) Basic Guide

Josuke's build isn't really cut out for rushing into action. He's designed to hang back, land one good poke off an enemy whiff, and convert it into big damage.

Josuke is strongest with his Stand off, as his normals are immensely capable and varied. Most players who use Josuke will bring Soft & Wet out during the combo to throw in some extenders and keep it going.

Josuke's normals are solid, especially as a poke. His most powerful tool is his crouching medium attack, which hits twice, has great range, and stops momentum dead. If both hits land, it's a hard knockdown. If only one hit lands, the player can cancel the second for a combo.

Josuke isn't exactly a zoner, but he is a solid defensive character who can savagely punish opponents. If the player tries to dash in swinging, it probably won't work out, but he's a great comeback character.

Josuke Higashikata (Part 8) combo guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Incredibly, Josuke's strongest combo tools in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R include his supers. His one-bar HHA is a killer combo opener, finisher, or extender, and his GHA can hit enemies out of a juggle for massive damage.

Josuke's aforementioned crouching medium can be converted into the crouching heavy stomp followed by his bubbles (214A) to force the enemy to block. If the opponent blocks low, they've exposed themselves to a world of hurt.

Players should get used to Josuke's jumping heavy attack. It's the opener for almost every good combo he has. Players can pop it out twice, follow it with two lights, then transition into a special for great meterless damage "J.H>J.H>2L>2L>5H>623H>3H".

With meter, Josuke goes from dangerous to lethal. With all three bars, players can throw out "J.H>5L>5M>5H>HHA>J.H>S>5L>5M>5H>236M>rush>dash>J.M>5L>5L>5M>2H>214M>J.H>5L>5M>2H>GHA". This will affect more than three quarters of most enemies' health bars.

Josuke Higashikata is a unique fighter in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Players who use him should hang back, pick and choose his spots, and conserve meter to destroy opponents.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh