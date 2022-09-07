JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Jotaro guide - Stand abilities, moveset, and more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the HD remaster of the cult classic 2013 JoJo fighting game. Even with more than 50 characters from 35 years of history to choose from, some players will still pick the main character from the front of the box.

Jotaro Kujo is, in many ways, the face of the franchise. He is the hero of Stardust Crusaders, the mentor figure of Diamond is Unbreakable, and the absentee father of Stone Ocean.

Jotaro is the character who introduces Stands to the world, and he carries one of the strongest there is. He's also a powerful option in this fighting game.

Jotaro Kujo has a varied moveset in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Jotaro, as he appears in Part 3, is one of the toughest characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. He's a physical powerhouse with outstanding normals and a varied moveset.

Jotaro pros and cons:

Pros:

Great normals with high range, lasting time, and priority

Easy to set up combos

Star Finger provides an unblockable setup tool

Good damage overall

Time-stop provides an easy reset and some great combos

Extremely hard to jump in on

Giant body and stand dominate space

Cons:

Huge target, easy to hit

No reliable way to beat zoners

Needs meter for most great tools

Can be predictable

Jotaro Kujo basic guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Jotaro is a great starting character for new players. His simple moveset and big damage make him strong, but those same elements make him vulnerable to skilled players.

Jotaro feels like the main character. Players can use his giant reach and great priority to keep pressure on the enemy at all times. Mastering the character in both Stand on and Stand off is key to using him.

When Star Platinum is out, his normals will stop jumps, his standing medium will hit an attempted backdash, and his jumping attacks will crush enemy attempts. His Star Finger can't be underestimated as a setup and okizeme move.

When the Stand isn't out, his jump attacks are wide-reaching. He also has his Crouching (Heavy) as a perfect low poke and his anti-air special on a Shoryuken motion.

Jotaro combo guide in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Jotaro's combos tend to be brief but powerful. He hits hard and often, but his moves run the risk of becoming predictable.

Jotaro's most powerful meterless combo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is 5LMH>3H>63214H. This is his default standing string, into the aforementioned Crouching (Heavy) and into the half-circle command grab.

The command grab is a great combo finisher, and Jotaro's standing strong is a solid combo opener. It works with Star Platinum on and off. Players can transition the same opener into his 236A "Ora Ora" attack for more damage and push into his HHA to finish it off.

Jotaro can even transition his S-off auto-combo into his S-on. With full meter, he can use 5LMH>3H>S>5LMH>GHA to put out 451 damage, more than half of some characters' max HP.

Jotaro is a fairly easy character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, but that doesn't mean he isn't strong. Players can bully foes with his huge priority and destroy them with his unending salvo of punches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh