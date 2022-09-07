Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Kosaku Kawajiri guide - Stand abilities, moveset and more

If Kosaku Kawajiri’s moveset and Stand seem pretty familiar in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, it’s with good reason. In Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure manga, Kosaku Kawajiri is a relatively minor character that is murdered by Yoshikage Kira. He takes over the man’s life for a time, so his moveset will be familiar.

Kosaku Kawajiri is different from his “true” form, but not better. He has several unblockable attacks and access to significant amounts of damage. Unfortunately, he also has drawbacks. What can players expect from Kosaku Kawajiri and his Stand, Killer Queen?

How to utilize Kosaku Kawajiri in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

A brief overview of Kosaku Kawajiri in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

While Kosasku Kawajiri is a fun character to mess around with and has some great unblockables, he will likely find himself at the bottom of the roster. It can be very frustrating to start a combo, damage yourself, and then lose a match as a result.

He demands incredibly high execution and skill to play, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be fun at a casual level. His unblockable bombs and GHA are satisfying and enjoyable to use. By landing a hard knockdown, players can use Kosaku's bombs to start combos and create okizeme pressure.

Kosaku Kawajiri makes his opponents play his game instead of their own strategy by employing large, unblockable attacks, though they are admittedly quite slow. Any character with decent movement or odd attacking angles will completely ignore his attacks and get in.

Pros:

Has an assortment of Unblockable Attacks

GHA is unblockable, anti-airs, heals, and reverses any transformations

Has a strong okizeme game thanks to Contact Bomb

Cons:

His combos require strong execution

Several combos and mixups also damage himself, making them even more dangerous

Fast projectiles can beat his air bubble bombs

Gameplay strategy for playing Kosaku Kawajiri

Whether Kosaku is in or out of his Stand form, the ideal special attack to keep in mind is Contact Bomb. It launches an air bubble projectile that explodes on impact. If Kosaku is too close to it, he takes damage as well.

However, in Stand-Off, it’s remote-controlled and can be sped up. The bubble itself doesn’t do damage, it’s the explosion that it triggers. It’s more dangerous in Stand-On, though. Here, it can be Stand Rushed and create all sorts of unblockable mixups and combos.

In Stand-On mode, he can use The First Bomb to implant a bomb into the opponent, and it’s also unblockable. The problem is that he’s a very high-difficulty character. He has lots of unblockables and great setups, but his combos are not precisely on the easy side. Missed or dropped inputs can lead to Kosaku taking damage instead of the opponent.

Assist options in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Frankly, anyone that can assist in setting up situations for Kosaku Kawajiri is going to be a benefit in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Kosaku has plenty of openings for himself, but having yet another that a player has to prepare for is a major boon. This writer would be wary of attacking Assists, as they could throw the player off and lead to missed inputs.

Final thoughts on Kosaku Kawajiri

Kosaku Kawajiri is a fascinating character in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. He’s another form of a character already in the game but has enough differences to make him stand out. Sadly, this writer thinks he’s closer to C or D-Tier, with D-Tier being likelier. He has all the tools to make him great, but utilizing them is, frankly, kind of a pain.

Will he be fun in casual Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R games? Absolutely. He’s not necessarily a bad character, but he is certainly for more advanced players. He will likely struggle in competitive, online play, but only time will tell if that’s true or not.

