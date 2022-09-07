Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Yoshikage Kira guide - Stand abilities, moveset, and more

Yoshikage Kira, the primary antagonist of Diamond is Unbreakable, is quite the powerful character in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Capable of keeping people on the defensive and constantly rushing them down, he’s a formidable foe, especially when combined with his stand, Killer Queen.

A horrifying serial killer in the manga, he catches the eye of the Joestars, thanks to the ghost of his first victim. Does he live up to the moniker of “killer” in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R? Yes, he’s powerful.

How to utilize Yoshikage Kira in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

A brief overview of Yoshikage Kira in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Yoshikage Kira is a very satisfying style of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure character. Alongside his Stand, Killer Queen, he rushes people down, has a frustrating unblockable attack, and can deal tons of damage for little work.

He’s not that great in the neutral game, and his mid-range combat is also mediocre. That means he’s only great up close. Yoshikage does a lot of damage, and practicing with his combos can lead to flashy finishes with his GHA, Heart Attack. The sad part is that it’s not applicable outside of being employed in a combo.

Players can use it to win rounds, but they must know what they’re doing with it or catch people off-guard with it. Either way, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Yoshikage Kira is an exceptional, fun character.

Yoshikage Kira's moveset (Image via Jojo's All-Star Battle Wiki)

Pros:

Boasts a very strong mixup game

Incredible damage for very little meter investment

Can combo into an unblockable GHA through a blockstring

Cons:

Has a pretty weak neutral game

Isn’t that great at mid-range

His only anti-air is his HHA

Gameplay strategy for Yoshikage Kira

One thing players will like about Yoshikage Kira is his ability to set up combos. His crouching heavy (2H) can be linked to his most useful Non-Stand special: Anything can be a bomb. It has a variety of ranges, but in this case, players will want to use the weak attack. Crouch, knock them down and immediately toss the coin bomb.

The coin is unblockable, and the explosion it creates launches the opponent. It’s a great way to set up combos. Sure, your opponent can avoid it, but they’ll have to guess your setup. If they don't get it right, they will get punished.

A popular way to go is to activate your Stand and start a mixup combo. It’s ideal to try and combo into the medium version of The First Bomb. With practice and 2 meters, Yoshikage Kira can drop 70% of someone’s health bar.

However, he’s weak on the defensive side. His only option for anti-air, catching people side-stepping, things of that nature, is his HHA, I’m going to blow you to Smithereens! It’s a great attack, but it’s his only defensive move. His form of defense is to keep mixing people up and hitting them constantly.

When it comes to combos, this is probably his most devastating, though players are always coming up with new ideas.

"jH > 2M > 5H > 214M (Primary Bomb M) > SR on hit > Dash > 2L > 5M > 5H > 2AA (Detonate) > PC > S (Stand-on) > jM > 5L > 214M (Primary Bomb M) > SR > jM > L > H > 2AA (Detonate) > Dash > 5L > 5H > 236H (Shiba!) > HHA (757 damage, 3 meters)"

Assist options in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

In this writer’s estimation, there are a few options when it comes to Assist options. He can use Assists to restore his meter to keep applying pressure or find out which Assists can help him continue or set up combos. Close-range, tricky Assists might be best for Yoshikage Kira. Anything to help him apply further pressure.

Final Thoughts on Yoshikage Kira

This writer is a big fan of Yoshikage Kira in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. While his defensive options are few, he’s a very aggressive, pushy character. Players will want to look for an “in” and abuse it with as much damage and aggression as possible.

While he’s a powerful character, he will likely rest in the A-Tier, thanks to his lack of defensive options. He’s a robust and enjoyable option in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

