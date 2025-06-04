"Joy is not an easy power to master": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1064 (Thursday, June 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 5, 2025, are now available. Within the League of Legends community, LoLdle has achieved significant popularity. To accurately deduce the answers in this daily puzzle game, it is crucial to comprehend the lore associated with the champions in this immensely popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title.
The Quote puzzle in the 1064th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Joy is not an easy power to master. It infects you, becomes you."
Nidalee, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1064th edition (June 5, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 5, 2025, are:
- Classic: Nidalee
- Quote: Nilah
- Ability: Akali; Bonus: W (Twilight Shroud)
- Emoji: Ziggs
- Splash Art: Gnar; Bonus: Elderwood Gnar
On June 5, 2025, the answer to the Classic LoLdle is Nidalee. In addition, the clue provided in the Quote puzzle relates to Nilah, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Akali's W ability, known as Twilight Shroud. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Ziggs, while the Splash Art is linked to Gnar's Elderwood skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz
- LoLdle 1062 (June 3): Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin
- LoLdle 1061 (June 2): Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus
- LoLdle 1060 (June 1): Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen
- LoLdle 1059 (May 31): K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille
- LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
- LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
- LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
The answers to the 1065th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 6, 2025.
