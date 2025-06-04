  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Joy is not an easy power to master": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1064 (Thursday, June 5, 2025)

"Joy is not an easy power to master": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1064 (Thursday, June 5, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 04, 2025 22:22 GMT
Elderwood Gnar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Elderwood Gnar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 5, 2025, are now available. Within the League of Legends community, LoLdle has achieved significant popularity. To accurately deduce the answers in this daily puzzle game, it is crucial to comprehend the lore associated with the champions in this immensely popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1064th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Joy is not an easy power to master. It infects you, becomes you."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Nidalee, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1064th edition (June 5, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 5, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Nidalee
  • Quote: Nilah
  • Ability: Akali; Bonus: W (Twilight Shroud)
  • Emoji: Ziggs
  • Splash Art: Gnar; Bonus: Elderwood Gnar

On June 5, 2025, the answer to the Classic LoLdle is Nidalee. In addition, the clue provided in the Quote puzzle relates to Nilah, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Akali's W ability, known as Twilight Shroud. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Ziggs, while the Splash Art is linked to Gnar's Elderwood skin.

Ad

Also read — League of Legends patch 25.12 preview: Gwen nerfs, Vi adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz
  • LoLdle 1062 (June 3): Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin
  • LoLdle 1061 (June 2): Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 1060 (June 1): Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen
  • LoLdle 1059 (May 31): K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille
  • LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
  • LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo

The answers to the 1065th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 6, 2025.

Ad

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications