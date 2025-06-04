"Joy is not an easy power to master": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1064 (Thursday, June 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 5, 2025, are now available. Within the League of Legends community, LoLdle has achieved significant popularity. To accurately deduce the answers in this daily puzzle game, it is crucial to comprehend the lore associated with the champions in this immensely popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title.

The Quote puzzle in the 1064th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Joy is not an easy power to master. It infects you, becomes you."

Nidalee, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1064th edition (June 5, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 5, 2025, are:

Classic : Nidalee

: Nidalee Quote : Nilah

: Nilah Ability : Akali; Bonus : W (Twilight Shroud)

: Akali; : W (Twilight Shroud) Emoji : Ziggs

: Ziggs Splash Art: Gnar; Bonus: Elderwood Gnar

On June 5, 2025, the answer to the Classic LoLdle is Nidalee. In addition, the clue provided in the Quote puzzle relates to Nilah, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Akali's W ability, known as Twilight Shroud. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Ziggs, while the Splash Art is linked to Gnar's Elderwood skin.

Also read — League of Legends patch 25.12 preview: Gwen nerfs, Vi adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1063 (June 4) : Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz

: Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz LoLdle 1062 (June 3) : Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin

: Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin LoLdle 1061 (June 2) : Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus

: Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus LoLdle 1060 (June 1) : Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen

: Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen LoLdle 1059 (May 31) : K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille

: K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille LoLdle 1058 (May 30) : Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz

: Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz LoLdle 1057 (May 29) : LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear

: LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo

The answers to the 1065th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 6, 2025.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

