League of Legends patch 25.12 preview: Gwen nerfs, Vi adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.12 preview highlights the upcoming changes coming to the Summoner's Rift. Notable champions like Gwen, Yorick, Jax, and more are facing significant nerfs based on their recent dominance in the Toplane. Furthermore, Aphelios' early-game prowess is being buffed along with many more champions.

Here are all the changes showcased in the League of Legends patch 25.12 preview posted by the Gameplay Designer for LoL, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) on June 4, 2025.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.12 preview

Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.12 preview:

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Aatrox

P champion healing : 80% of damage → 100% of damage

: 80% of damage → 100% of damage E champion omnivamp: 16% + 0.9%% bHP → 16% + 1.1%% bHP

2) Aphelios

Base AS : 0.64 → 0.665

: 0.64 → 0.665 Calibrum Base Damage : 60-160 → 70-160 (Moonshot)

: 60-160 → 70-160 (Moonshot) Severum Bonus MS: 20% → 25% (Onslaught)

3) Aurora

Base MR : 30 → 32

: 30 → 32 R AP Ratio: 60% → 70%

4) Bard

Movement speed: 330 → 335

5) Bel'Veth

R cast range : 275→450 (matches E attack range)

: 275→450 (matches E attack range) Casting R no longer locks out non-flash summoner's spells

6) Garen

E damage : 4-20 + 36-44% tAD → 4-16 + 36-48% tAD

: 4-20 + 36-44% tAD → 4-16 + 36-48% tAD E armor shred bugfix

7) Jax

P Bonus AS per stack: 3.5-11% → 5-12.5%

8) LeBlanc

E2 AP Ratio : 80% → 85%

: 80% → 85% R Cooldown: 50/45/30 → 45/35/25

9) Lee Sin

E cooldown : 9 → 8

: 9 → 8 E slow amount: 20-80% → 35-75%

10) Mordekaiser

Q rank-up damage: 80-200 → 80-220

11) Nidalee

Cougar E AP Ratio: 40% → 55%

12) Samira

P MS per Stack : 2-3.5% → 2.75-3.5%

: 2-3.5% → 2.75-3.5% Q Base Damage: 0-20 → 5-25

13) Twisted Fate

R cooldown : 180/150/120 → 160/130/100

: 180/150/120 → 160/130/100 Bonus attack speed: 10-50% → 15-55%

14) Zeri

R Damage : 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) → 200/300/400 (+100% bonus AD)

: 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) → 200/300/400 (+100% bonus AD) R Chain Lightning AD Ratio: 30% → 40%

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Ahri

E Charm Duration : 1.2-2 → 1.2-1.8

: 1.2-2 → 1.2-1.8 R Cooldown: 130/115/100 → 140/120/100

2) Azir

Movement speed : 335 → 330

: 335 → 330 Bonus AS per level: 6% → 5.5%

3) Gwen

Base HP : 620 → 600

: 620 → 600 W CD: 22-18 → 24-18

4) Kalista

Base HP : 580 → 560

: 580 → 560 Q CD: 8 → 9

5) Neeko

Q initial damage : 80-260 + 50% AP → 60-260 + 60% AP

: 80-260 + 50% AP → 60-260 + 60% AP W on hit damage: 40-180 → 30-170

6) Rumble

Q %max health damage : 6-10% of the target's maximum health → 6-8% of the target's maximum health

: 6-10% of the target's maximum health → 6-8% of the target's maximum health E Slow amount: 15% → 10%

7) Senna

P soul drop rate on kill: 15% →

8) Taliyah

Base MR : 30 → 28

: 30 → 28 Empowered Q Amplification: 190% → 180%

9) Varus

Armor: 27 → 24

10) Yorick

Q bonus damage : 30-130 + 50% tAD → 30-110 + 50% tAD

: 30-130 + 50% tAD → 30-110 + 50% tAD Mist Walker AS: 0.5 * Yorick's bonus AS → 0.5 * 8-80% by level

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Rammus

W now gives equal amounts of armor/MR

P/W now scale with armor/MR

R damage and slow are front-loaded

Dragon now receives damage from W/Thornmail

Other smaller changes

2) Vi

W damage : 4-10% + 2.857%% bonus AD → 4-8% + 3.5%% bonus AD

: 4-10% + 2.857%% bonus AD → 4-8% + 3.5%% bonus AD W attack speed : 30-60% → 30-50%

: 30-60% → 30-50% E damage: 0-60 +120% total AD → 10-90 + 110% total AD

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Atakhan

Top lane damage importance increased by 20-25% (Atakhan will spawn in the top lane more frequently)

2) Grasp of the Undying (rune)

Ranged champion effectiveness: 60% 40%

The official League of Legends patch 25.12 will hit the live server on June 11, 2025.

