League of Legends patch 25.12 preview: Gwen nerfs, Vi adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.12 preview highlights the upcoming changes coming to the Summoner's Rift. Notable champions like Gwen, Yorick, Jax, and more are facing significant nerfs based on their recent dominance in the Toplane. Furthermore, Aphelios' early-game prowess is being buffed along with many more champions.
Here are all the changes showcased in the League of Legends patch 25.12 preview posted by the Gameplay Designer for LoL, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) on June 4, 2025.
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.12 preview
Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.12 preview:
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.12
1) Aatrox
- P champion healing: 80% of damage → 100% of damage
- E champion omnivamp: 16% + 0.9%% bHP → 16% + 1.1%% bHP
2) Aphelios
- Base AS: 0.64 → 0.665
- Calibrum Base Damage: 60-160 → 70-160 (Moonshot)
- Severum Bonus MS: 20% → 25% (Onslaught)
3) Aurora
- Base MR: 30 → 32
- R AP Ratio: 60% → 70%
4) Bard
- Movement speed: 330 → 335
5) Bel'Veth
- R cast range: 275→450 (matches E attack range)
- Casting R no longer locks out non-flash summoner's spells
6) Garen
- E damage: 4-20 + 36-44% tAD → 4-16 + 36-48% tAD
- E armor shred bugfix
7) Jax
- P Bonus AS per stack: 3.5-11% → 5-12.5%
8) LeBlanc
- E2 AP Ratio: 80% → 85%
- R Cooldown: 50/45/30 → 45/35/25
9) Lee Sin
- E cooldown: 9 → 8
- E slow amount: 20-80% → 35-75%
10) Mordekaiser
- Q rank-up damage: 80-200 → 80-220
11) Nidalee
- Cougar E AP Ratio: 40% → 55%
12) Samira
- P MS per Stack: 2-3.5% → 2.75-3.5%
- Q Base Damage: 0-20 → 5-25
13) Twisted Fate
- R cooldown: 180/150/120 → 160/130/100
- Bonus attack speed: 10-50% → 15-55%
14) Zeri
- R Damage: 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) → 200/300/400 (+100% bonus AD)
- R Chain Lightning AD Ratio: 30% → 40%
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.12
1) Ahri
- E Charm Duration: 1.2-2 → 1.2-1.8
- R Cooldown: 130/115/100 → 140/120/100
2) Azir
- Movement speed: 335 → 330
- Bonus AS per level: 6% → 5.5%
3) Gwen
- Base HP: 620 → 600
- W CD: 22-18 → 24-18
4) Kalista
- Base HP: 580 → 560
- Q CD: 8 → 9
5) Neeko
- Q initial damage: 80-260 + 50% AP → 60-260 + 60% AP
- W on hit damage: 40-180 → 30-170
6) Rumble
- Q %max health damage: 6-10% of the target's maximum health → 6-8% of the target's maximum health
- E Slow amount: 15% → 10%
7) Senna
- P soul drop rate on kill: 15% →
8) Taliyah
- Base MR: 30 → 28
- Empowered Q Amplification: 190% → 180%
9) Varus
- Armor: 27 → 24
10) Yorick
- Q bonus damage: 30-130 + 50% tAD → 30-110 + 50% tAD
- Mist Walker AS: 0.5 * Yorick's bonus AS → 0.5 * 8-80% by level
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.12
1) Rammus
- W now gives equal amounts of armor/MR
- P/W now scale with armor/MR
- R damage and slow are front-loaded
- Dragon now receives damage from W/Thornmail
- Other smaller changes
2) Vi
- W damage: 4-10% + 2.857%% bonus AD → 4-8% + 3.5%% bonus AD
- W attack speed: 30-60% → 30-50%
- E damage: 0-60 +120% total AD → 10-90 + 110% total AD
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.12
1) Atakhan
- Top lane damage importance increased by 20-25% (Atakhan will spawn in the top lane more frequently)
2) Grasp of the Undying (rune)
- Ranged champion effectiveness: 60% 40%
The official League of Legends patch 25.12 will hit the live server on June 11, 2025.
