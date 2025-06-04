  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends patch 25.12 preview: Gwen nerfs, Vi adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.12 preview: Gwen nerfs, Vi adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 04, 2025 12:58 GMT
eague of Legends patch 25.12 preview
Twisted Fate is being buffed in League of Legends patch 25.12 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.12 preview highlights the upcoming changes coming to the Summoner's Rift. Notable champions like Gwen, Yorick, Jax, and more are facing significant nerfs based on their recent dominance in the Toplane. Furthermore, Aphelios' early-game prowess is being buffed along with many more champions.

Ad

Here are all the changes showcased in the League of Legends patch 25.12 preview posted by the Gameplay Designer for LoL, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) on June 4, 2025.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.12 preview

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.12 preview:

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Aatrox

  • P champion healing: 80% of damage → 100% of damage
  • E champion omnivamp: 16% + 0.9%% bHP → 16% + 1.1%% bHP

2) Aphelios

  • Base AS: 0.64 → 0.665
  • Calibrum Base Damage: 60-160 → 70-160 (Moonshot)
  • Severum Bonus MS: 20% → 25% (Onslaught)

3) Aurora

  • Base MR: 30 → 32
  • R AP Ratio: 60% → 70%

4) Bard

  • Movement speed: 330 → 335

5) Bel'Veth

  • R cast range: 275→450 (matches E attack range)
  • Casting R no longer locks out non-flash summoner's spells
Ad

6) Garen

  • E damage: 4-20 + 36-44% tAD → 4-16 + 36-48% tAD
  • E armor shred bugfix

7) Jax

  • P Bonus AS per stack: 3.5-11% → 5-12.5%

8) LeBlanc

  • E2 AP Ratio: 80% → 85%
  • R Cooldown: 50/45/30 → 45/35/25

9) Lee Sin

  • E cooldown: 9 → 8
  • E slow amount: 20-80% → 35-75%

10) Mordekaiser

  • Q rank-up damage: 80-200 → 80-220

11) Nidalee

  • Cougar E AP Ratio: 40% → 55%

12) Samira

  • P MS per Stack: 2-3.5% → 2.75-3.5%
  • Q Base Damage: 0-20 → 5-25

13) Twisted Fate

  • R cooldown: 180/150/120 → 160/130/100
  • Bonus attack speed: 10-50% → 15-55%

14) Zeri

  • R Damage: 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) → 200/300/400 (+100% bonus AD)
  • R Chain Lightning AD Ratio: 30% → 40%
Ad

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.11 notes

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Ahri

  • E Charm Duration: 1.2-2 → 1.2-1.8
  • R Cooldown: 130/115/100 → 140/120/100

2) Azir

  • Movement speed: 335 → 330
  • Bonus AS per level: 6% → 5.5%

3) Gwen

  • Base HP: 620 → 600
  • W CD: 22-18 → 24-18

4) Kalista

  • Base HP: 580 → 560
  • Q CD: 8 → 9

5) Neeko

  • Q initial damage: 80-260 + 50% AP → 60-260 + 60% AP
  • W on hit damage: 40-180 → 30-170

6) Rumble

  • Q %max health damage: 6-10% of the target's maximum health → 6-8% of the target's maximum health
  • E Slow amount: 15% → 10%
Ad

7) Senna

  • P soul drop rate on kill: 15%

8) Taliyah

  • Base MR: 30 → 28
  • Empowered Q Amplification: 190% → 180%

9) Varus

  • Armor: 27 → 24

10) Yorick

  • Q bonus damage: 30-130 + 50% tAD → 30-110 + 50% tAD
  • Mist Walker AS: 0.5 * Yorick's bonus AS → 0.5 * 8-80% by level

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Rammus

  • W now gives equal amounts of armor/MR
  • P/W now scale with armor/MR
  • R damage and slow are front-loaded
  • Dragon now receives damage from W/Thornmail
  • Other smaller changes

2) Vi

  • W damage: 4-10% + 2.857%% bonus AD → 4-8% + 3.5%% bonus AD
  • W attack speed: 30-60% → 30-50%
  • E damage: 0-60 +120% total AD → 10-90 + 110% total AD
Ad

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.12

1) Atakhan

  • Top lane damage importance increased by 20-25% (Atakhan will spawn in the top lane more frequently)

2) Grasp of the Undying (rune)

  • Ranged champion effectiveness: 60% 40%

The official League of Legends patch 25.12 will hit the live server on June 11, 2025.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications