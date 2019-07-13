×
Judgement PS4: What is Premium Adventure mode?

13 Jul 2019

Judgement has the option of both a New Game Plus and a Premium Adventure mode
Judgement, the latest offering from the legendary Ryu Go Gotoku Studios, released last month and is definitely one of the best single-player games to have come out this year. Judgement takes us back to the streets of Kamurocho, this time in the shoes of ex-lawyer turned Private Investigator Takayuki Yagami as he looks to catch a serial killer who's been murdering Yakuza and gouging out their eyes.

Let's take a look at what to do after the roughly 25 to 30-hour main story is done. Once the credits roll, amongst other things, players unlock the New Game Plus as well as the Premium Adventure mode.

What is the Premium Adventure Mode?

After the main story of Judgement is done and the credits have rolled, the game takes you back to the opening credits. Here, when you go to reload your save file, it now says Premium Adventure on top of it.

Basically, the Premium Adventure allows you to continue with your old saved file to finish off any side content that might have been left undone. This comes without any of the story elements getting in the way, which is what mainly makes it different from the New Game Plus.

The content in the Premium Adventure can be completed in any order without having to wait for them to be unlocked again in the New Game Plus.

