JustaMinx's new clothing line is coming soon, and fans are ecstatic

JustaMinx, hot off the heels of her Round 4 TKO win at Creator Clash, has made a major announcement via Twitter. On May 26, 2022, her new merchandise line will drop, which features a few well-known streamers such as Myth and QTCinderella.

Set to industrial music, the trailer showed off a few pieces of merchandise, and fans and friends of the streamer cannot wait to get their hands on it.

JustaMinx reveals merchandise line, coming May 26, 2022

According to JustaMinx’s website, May 26, 2022, at 3 PM EST/12 PM PT, is when the reveal will go live, and she will join streamers like Sykkuno and Valkyrae, who have dropped their own thematic merchandise line. However, fans should be aware that the video for the merchandise reveal has an epilepsy warning since it has flashing images in it.

While no prices have been revealed just yet, a few pieces of the merchandise have been showcased through social media. The gear looks very fashionable, straying away from the streamer merchandise of the past.

It isn’t plastered with her stream name/logo everywhere, opting for a gothic font with the phrase “Heartbreaker” on much of it. Even the “Minx” sweatshirt looks awesome and isn’t just an advertisement for the streamer’s content.

Heartbreaker merchandise line

A black baseball cap with the word ‘heartbreaker’ embroidered on the front in stylized script

A long-sleeved shirt with Minx’s name as a decal on the left front shoulder

A black ‘heartbreaker’ t-shirt

A white, long-sleeved hoodie with anime-style artwork

The streamer has over 732K subscribers on YouTube, 2M followers on Twitch, and 1.2M Instagram followers, so she has created a significant fan base for herself. The JustaMinx Spring Collection 2022 is coming very soon, and fans absolutely cannot get enough of the preview and can’t wait to get their hands on it.

Streamers and fans can’t wait for the JustaMinx merch drop

Some of the biggest streamers on Twitch and YouTube came out to show their love for Minx, including Ludwig, Nihaachu, Hannah Rose, Ovilee, and Andrea Botez.

Myth, who showed off some of the merch, stated that he wants his fans to buy Minx’s merchandise for his birthday instead of doing something for him.

Myth @Myth_ @JustaMinx For my birthday I want you all to buy Minx's merch. @JustaMinx For my birthday I want you all to buy Minx's merch.

Many came out to show love for Minx and her new merchandise collection, from popular streamers to fans of Minx herself. Fans and friends of the streamer gave their love to the streamer.

Elaina @ElainaExe @JustaMinx I'VE NEVER WANTED TO BARK FOR MERCH MORE @JustaMinx I'VE NEVER WANTED TO BARK FOR MERCH MORE

To say the least, fans cannot wait to get their hands on this merchandise, and it’s pretty clear at this point that it’s going to sell incredibly well when the actual drop hits on May 26, 2022.

One Twitter user had a very specific hope and request: branded boxing gloves.

RazorATX @RazorOldSchool @JustaMinx Please tell me there are boxing gloves that say "Heartbreaker" on them @JustaMinx Please tell me there are boxing gloves that say "Heartbreaker" on them

It’s only one more day until the merchandise drop is revealed, so fans will have to wait on the complete collection list, as well as the prices for the actual merchandise itself. It’s win after win for JustaMinx lately, from her boxing win to the reveal of new merchandise, her fans just can’t get enough of her.

