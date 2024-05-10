Jynxzi vs. Sidemen Rainbow Six Siege event: Date, time, streamer participants, and more explored

Popular Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" has landed yet another big-name collaboration. Those familiar with his streams will know he often hosts 1v1 or 1v2 match-ups on his favorite game: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Sometimes, he simply watches over streamers taking on each other (Kai Cenat vs. Thesketchreal), and on other occasions, he takes part.

His next Rainbow Six Siege showdown has already been confirmed, and it looks like this will be his biggest to date. The streamer took to his X account to reveal that he will face off against the UK's biggest YouTube group, Sidemen.

The match will be streamed on Nicholas' channel on May 10, 2024. He has also confirmed the timing. The streamer said the collaboration will take place around 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET) / 3:00 pm British Summer Time (BST).

Who will participate in Jynxzi's showdown with the Sidemen?

Streamer to take on the Sidemen on R6S (Image via X)

Jynxzi is gearing up to host another major Rainbow Six Siege event; this time, the streamer will take on a challenging 1v5 showdown against five Sidemen members.

Nicholas shared the event's official poster on X, as he does on pretty much all his collaborations. In the poster, the five featured members are,

JJ "KSI"

Simon "Miniminter"

Vik "Vikkstar123"

Tobi "TBJZL"

Josh "Zerkaa"

This marks Nicholas' first time collaborating with the Sidemen. Given the 1v5 format, the two additional Sidemen members who will not participate are YouTubers Ethan "Behzinga" and Harry "W2S."

Will Jynxzi play in the Sidemen Charity Match 2024?

Nicholas' upcoming stream, where he faces the Sidemen, could potentially link to his involvement in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2024. For context, Nicholas previously pleaded with the group to include him as a participant. During his March 27 stream, he said:

"Now, for the rest of the Sidemen, can you guys please get me in the Sidemen Charity Match? I'm on my hands and knees."

As a response to this, in one of his YouTube videos, Zerkaa said that Jynxzi needed to beat the Sidemen in a 1v5 match in Rainbow Six Siege for him to qualify for the Charity event. He said:

"If he (Jynxzi) can beat us in Rainbow Six Siege when there's five of us, we'll consider it. I think that's the best way to do it."

From Nicholas' perspective, a possible participation in the highly anticipated Sidemen Charity Match 2024 is on the line. As a seasoned Rainbow Six Siege player, the streamer needs to be at his absolute best later today when he takes on the Sidemen. You can watch the match here.