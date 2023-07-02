Kai Cenat's 5 most popular stunts that could've ended in disaster

Before announcing his non-exclusive partnership with Rumble, Kai Cenat was well on his way to becoming Twitch's next big star. Kai's infectious personality, impeccable comedic timing, and unparalleled charisma helped him ascend to the beau monde of the live streaming and content-creation industry.

Kai Cenat's Mafiathon subathon earlier this year helped him beat the likes of established live streaming superstars Ludwig and Tyler "Ninja" in terms of the highest concurrent subscriber count and cemented his legacy as one of the most influential streamers and content creators of this generation.

Despite being in the business for just over two years as a full-time streamer, Kai has earned a serious collection of accolades including the Streamer of the Year Award in 2022 alongside his commendable community of 5.7 million dedicated followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform.

However, while a majority of Kai's success can be accredited to his captivating charm, comedic genius, and magnetic persona, some of it also comes from the eccentric and sometimes juvenile behavior the 21-year-old displays on air. That being said, here are five insane stunts Kai pulled off during his broadcasts that could've ended in disaster, be it physical injuries or the death of his soaring streaming career.

Bursting crackers indoors and four other stunts that could have ended Kai Cenat's career

1) Dirtbiking indoors

Starting off this list is Kai's most recent 'daring' stunt from April 15 earlier this year. In a now-deleted VOD, the 21-year-old streamer screamed in excitement after pulling up to his streaming room with a dirt bike. After instructing his entourage to clear any objects blocking the camera and a quick tutorial, Kai revved the engine before making his way cautiously to the camera.

However, this seemingly harmless attempt to woo his audience quickly went awry after a panicked Kai Cenat lost control of the dirt bike and hilariously collided with his streaming setup, resulting in the camera feed cutting out while a startled Kai narrates the scenes from the 'accident.'

2) Showering on stream

Moving on from the potential risk of serious bodily harm towards what many streamers and content creators would deem career s*****e. Earlier this year, during his record-breaking month-long subathon, Kai Cenat decided to shower on air on the very first day of the highly anticipated event. While Kai was not completely n*de for this publicity stunt, Twitch sees implied n*dity as a violation of Twitch's TOS.

Though Kai came out squeaky clean in terms of any possible bans from the purple platform, his shock-and-awe strategy worked, which left fans both astonished and entertained and helped him earn over 100,000 concurrent viewers on the very first day of his subathon.

3) Indulging in s*xual acts on stream

Staying with the theme of behavior that potentially baits suspension and bans, the next entry on the list features Kai Cenat getting frisky with one of his female acquaintances on the stream during Mafiathon. As aforementioned, Kai's subathon encompassed a diverse range of experiences, which included showering on stream and streaming with banned streamers. The most R-rated clips to go viral from Mafiathon featured a mischievous and flirtatious encounter.

The clip featured Kai Cenat and his friends gathered at the bar area of his residence when one of his female friends made a discreet s*xual advance. However, the presence of a mirror in the background revealed the same to his viewers. Twitch has strict policies against s*xually explicit content or activities.

4) Fireworks in a pumpkin

The next entry on the list features Kai Cenat's most infamous stunt that propelled him to the front page of the LiveStreamFails subreddit. In a live stream that aired in November 2022, the young American streamer ignited fireworks inside his room for the second time. This came after he was already heavily reprimanded and scrutinized for his first attempt at lighting a Feu d'Artifice indoors.

After several failed attempts, Kai Cenat decided to place an improvised firecracker inside a pumpkin to ensure the firecracker goes off before any external force dampens the flame. Because of his improvisation, Kai only had a few moments before flames engulfed the pumpkin and detonated forcefully. The blast left a hole in the table and even jolted a camera off its position.

5) Stoned on stream

Wrapping up this list is another publicity stunt that Kai Cenat pulled that could have potentially ended his streaming career just before the Brooklyn native reached the levels of success that he has thanks to his Mafiathon subathon. On January 27, 2023, Kai Cenat was banned from Twitch, a mere four days before the 21-year-old was all set with his highly anticipated subathon.

This left several viewers dumbfounded and stunned who speculated that the ban stemmed from Kai tweeting that he was trying out edibles for the first time just before he started his stream. Twitch does not prohibit the usage of edibles as long as the substance is not being used in a harmful manner or if it is the primary focus of the stream. The purple platform decided to suspend Kai for three days and unbanned him just before the start of Mafiathon.

