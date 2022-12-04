Kai Cenat's 5 most viral stream moments of all time

Despite only beginning his streaming career in 2021, Kai Cenat has broken records to become one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch today. His 3.2 million followers and 92.8K subscribers make him the most subscribed-to channel on the purple platform, according to Twitch Tracker.

His meteoric rise in popularity and fame has been dotted with multiple viral moments, helping propel his content among the masses. With that said, here are some of the times Kai Cenat went viral for his streams:

5 times Kai Cenat went viral for his Twitch stream

1) Blueface's girlfriend broke his wall on the stream

This is Kai Cenat's most-watched Twitch clip of all time. Currently sitting close to 400,000 views on the purple platform alone, the clip titled "SHECRAZY" comes from a stream from November when American rapper Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock threw a chair against a wall.

While the audience was unable to see the damage, the streamer was left stunned as the chair broke a part of his wall. He could only exclaim:

"You put a hole in my wall... God you just put a hole in my wall."

The fact that Rock seemed unfazed by the damage and merely said he would be able to fix it easily because he is rich was a little shocking, prompting users to share the clip across the internet.

2) Facetiming Drake while sitting with 21 Savage

It's no secret that Kai Cenat's popularity has skyrocketed in the last few months, and this clip of him sitting with popular rapper 21 Savage and FaceTiming world-famous pop artist Drake while streaming was a clear highlight of his year.

The streamer had a proper conversation with the singer and even received a positive response when he invited Drake for a stream, with the celebrity saying:

"We'd have to set it up, you know. Maybe 21 can set it up... I know where you at so I might just have to pull up on you, you know?"

Kai and Drake also placed large bets against each other in an NBA 2K game during their interaction.

3) "You deserve this so much": Heartfelt moment with mother after crossing 80K subs

The 20-year-old streamer from New York had a heartfelt moment with his mother when he first crossed his milestone of 80,000 subscribers to become the most subbed-to English-speaking streamer on Twitch.

Kai Cenat has publicly opened up about his hardships when he was younger and how he and his family had to live in shelters. When he crossed the 80K subscriber mark, his mother called him while he was streaming before the two shared an emotional moment.

His mother emphatically congratulated him, telling him how proud she is of her son:

"You worked so hard and you deserve this so much... I love you so much, babe I'm so proud of you. You're number 1! And you're my son, and I so happy for you."

4) Banned for racism

Prior to his recent record-breaking subscriber count clips, Kai Cenat found himself embroiled in controversy. In March 2022, he was banned from Twitch for a month after he made some racist remarks. The streamer was reacting to a video when he got annoyed and used the racially derogatory term 'monkey'.

"I hate y'all monkeys bro.

He then proceeded to repeatedly yell about killing the said 'monkeys':

"Monkeys gotta die, monkeys must die. Oh my god, I gate y'all..."

The incident was widely shared on social media and because Twitch did not outright declare the reason for the ban, many had no idea what had happened.

5) Reaching a 100K subs

Perhaps his most viral moment was when he, his fellow streamers, and friends were livestreaming the moment he crossed the 100,000 subscriber mark by partying. The clip itself has over 170K views on Twitch alone, with the news making headlines across streaming and esports media outlets around the world.

