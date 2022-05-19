Kao the Kangaroo debuts new trailer featuring enemies and combat, release date, platform, and more

Kao the Kangaroo is back in May 2022 and has a brand-new trailer to show off the combat and the various enemies the kangaroo will battle within his latest outing. Kao’s first game was back in 2000 for Dreamcast, but he’s back and better than ever, with a new game that will be playable on a wide variety of consoles. The video may be short, but it does a lot to show what this kangaroo can do.

Kao the Kangaroo is back with a brand-new trailer ahead of May 2022 game

The latest video for Kao the Kangaroo shows a variety of enemies that the protagonist will battle with as he punches out animals like monkeys and alpacas. Kao’s boxing gloves glow with several elemental types in the video, and several of his attacks briefly have a Matrix-style time slow right before he batters the enemy.

He also has punches that create shockwaves around him that will undoubtedly be useful. In his upcoming game, many enemies Kao battles are monkeys, some with sledgehammers, while others have wings, wrenches, and bombs. There are even monkeys on giant logs that roll at him, forcing the kangaroo towards the camera.

The action looks fast and frenetic, with various foes to punch out. Kao’s punches look sharp and quick, and it seems like he can change the element on his gloves as the game goes on. Throughout the video, they vary from what looks like a fire, ice, and lightning elemental attack.

The areas Kao the Kangaroo explores look beautiful too. It’s family-friendly but still action-packed and engaging. Between 2000 and 2005, Kao had four games released across Windows, Dreamcast, Game Boy Advance, Xbox, PlayStation 2, and GameCube.

The original Kao the Kangaroo games sold more than 700,000 units across four games, but 20 years later, he’s back for a brand-new adventure.

While fans only get a sneak peek at what the kangaroo can do in this latest trailer, it looks fun and interesting. The kangaroo uses magic-powered boxing gloves to pummel any enemy that stands in their way in their latest 3D platforming adventure.

Kao the Kangaroo @Kaothekangaroo While magic gloves may be powerful, there’s nothing stronger than the bond of friends and family!



Allows to introduce the supporting cast of Kao The Kangaroo! While magic gloves may be powerful, there’s nothing stronger than the bond of friends and family!Allows to introduce the supporting cast of Kao The Kangaroo! https://t.co/1MqoHgHN6p

In this latest adventure, Kao is searching for his missing sister, Kaia, and will discover the secret of his long-lost father. There will be several “fighting masters” Kao has to overcome, as a mysterious dark power has influenced them. It’s up to Kao to find his sister, unravel a mystery, and save the world.

Kao the Kangaroo launches on May 27, 2022, and will be available on many platforms. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

Edited by Srijan Sen