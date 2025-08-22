Kassandra in Reverse 1999: Skills and Ability explained

Kassandra in Reverse 1999 is an upcoming Arcanist from the Assassin’s Creed collaboration event. She is a 6-star who belongs to the Mineral Afflatus. wTimekeepers can use her for the Sub-DPS role in their team. Her kit has a unique Ability tree system that allows using different playstyles in combat. Thanks to the system, Timekeepers can use her in various team compositions.

This article explains Kassandra’s skills and abilities in Reverse 1999.

Skills overview of Kassandra in Reverse 1999

Reverse: 1999 | AC Collab Version Available Now @Reverse1999_GL Assassin Skills | Kassandra Kassandra is a Mineral Secondary DPS character. Kassandra can inflict [Lethal Injury] on enemies, which allows allies to trigger [Assassination] with their attacks, or grant a boost to attacks that already count as an [Assassination]. #Reverse1999

Here is the skills overview of this Mineral Afflatus Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Fury of Ares (Skill 1): It deals Reality damage to two enemies and grants Adrenaline to Kassandra in Reverse 1999.

It deals Reality damage to two enemies and grants Adrenaline to Kassandra in Reverse 1999. Advent of Artemis (Skill 2): It deals Reality damage to one enemy and inflicts Lethal Injury on it. When an ally attacks the enemy with the Lethal Injury effect, it triggers the Assassin effect. If an ally attacks with an Assassin-type skill, the attack gains a buff.

It deals Reality damage to one enemy and inflicts Lethal Injury on it. When an ally attacks the enemy with the Lethal Injury effect, it triggers the Assassin effect. If an ally attacks with an Assassin-type skill, the attack gains a buff. Rush Assassination (Ultimate Skill): It deals Reality damage to one enemy. This attack is considered an Assassin.

It deals Reality damage to one enemy. This attack is considered an Assassin. Sparta Kick (Special Skill): It deals Reality damage to one enemy and inflicts the Daze effect on it.

It deals Reality damage to one enemy and inflicts the Daze effect on it. Rain of Destruction (Special Skill): It deals Reality damage to all enemies.

Insight Effects of Kassandra in Reverse 1999

Eagle-Bearer’s Instinct is the Inheritance or passive skill of Kassandra in Reverse 1999. Here are its effects at all Insight levels:

Insight I: Kassandra unlocks the Precognition effect that replaces Moxie with Andrenaline. When Adrenaline reaches a specific cap, it generates Rush Sparta Kick, Rain of Destruction, and/or Rush Assassin skills. She also gains Adrenaline upon entering the battle and at the round’s start.

Kassandra unlocks the Precognition effect that replaces Moxie with Andrenaline. When Adrenaline reaches a specific cap, it generates Rush Sparta Kick, Rain of Destruction, and/or Rush Assassin skills. She also gains Adrenaline upon entering the battle and at the round’s start. Insight II: It grants a damage-dealt buff to Kassandra in Reverse 1999 while she enters combat.

It grants a damage-dealt buff to Kassandra in Reverse 1999 while she enters combat. Insight III: Kassandra gains Guidance of Three Gods after a team member attacks and triggers the Assassin effect. If there are additional Assassin-type allies, she gains an additional Guidance of Three Gods effect.

Way of Ares, Way of Artemis, and Way of Nyx gain a boost while Guidance of Three Gods is active.

Ability tree system of Kassandra in Reverse 1999

Reverse: 1999 | AC Collab Version Available Now @Reverse1999_GL Ability | Kassandra Kassandra has three different ability branches, each offering a unique buff effect, allowing her to synergize well with a variety of team compositions and characters. #Reverse1999 #AssassinsCreed #Reverse1999AssassinsCreedCollab #Kassandra

Kassandra’s Ability tree has three branches: Warrior, Hunter, and Assassin. Each has three nodes that provide unique effects. You will have five ability points to activate these nodes. It means you can activate only a few at once. Here are their effects:

Branch: Warrior (Way of Ares)

Node 1: Charge Attack

Effect #1: Kassandra gains a buff to her Extra Action damage.

Kassandra gains a buff to her Extra Action damage. Effect #2: She gains the Way of Ares Force Field effect upon entering the battle. It increases the damage bonus of all allies.

Node 2: Weapon master

Effect #1: Sparta Kick inflicts Kick Gash on the enemy.

Sparta Kick inflicts Kick Gash on the enemy. Effect #2: Rain of Destruction inflicts Arrow Gash on the enemy.

Rain of Destruction inflicts Arrow Gash on the enemy. Effect #3: Rush Assassination inflicts Assassination Gash on the enemy.

Kick Gash, Arrow Gash, and Assassination Gash cause the enemy to receive additional Genesis damage.

Node 3: Overpower Attack

Effect #1: Kassandra casts a Sparta Kick on the target for every type of Gash it possesses.

Kassandra casts a Sparta Kick on the target for every type of Gash it possesses. Effect #2: The Way of Ares grants Incantation Might to all team members.

Branch: Hunter (Way of Artemis)

Node 1: Predator Shot

Effect #1 (Advent of Artemis buff): Inflicts additional Lethal Injury

Inflicts additional Lethal Injury Effect #2 (Way of Artemis buff): She gains the Way of Artemis upon entering the battle. It is a Force Field effect that increases critical damage of all allies.

Node 2: Sixth Sense

Effect #1: Fury of Ares, Advent of Artemis, and Rain of Destruction can inflict additional Lethal Injury.

Fury of Ares, Advent of Artemis, and Rain of Destruction can inflict additional Lethal Injury. Effect #2: Way of Ares, Way of Artemis, and Way of Nyx deal additional Reality damage when an ally triggers the Assassin effect.

Node 3: Archery Master

Effect #1: Sparta Kick, Rain of Destruction, and Rush Assassin inflict additional Lethal Injury.

Sparta Kick, Rain of Destruction, and Rush Assassin inflict additional Lethal Injury. Effect #2: Way of Ares, Way of Artemis, and Way of Nyx deal more Reality damage when an ally triggers the Assassin effect. Additionally, the Way of Artemis provides a critical rate to all allies.

Branch: Assassin (Way of Nyx)

Node 1: Shadow Assassin

Effect #1: Boosts the Assassin’s effect.

Boosts the Assassin’s effect. Effect #2 (Way of Nyx Force Field effect): It increases all allies’ attacks.

Node 2: Critical Assassin

Effect #1: Fury of Ares and Advent of Artemis counts as an Assassin effect.

Fury of Ares and Advent of Artemis counts as an Assassin effect. Effect #2: Eagle-Bearer’s Instinct doesn’t generate Sparta Kick or Rain of Destruction.

Node 3: Shadow of Nyx

Effect #1: Adds a new Rush Assassination effect that grants Preparation: Kassandra to the Arcanist. It generates a precast incantation, Rush Assassination, at the start of the next round.

Adds a new Rush Assassination effect that grants Preparation: Kassandra to the Arcanist. It generates a precast incantation, Rush Assassination, at the start of the next round. Effect #2: Kassandra gains Andrenaline when an ally activates the Assassin effect or uses its Ultimate Skill. And, the Way of Nyx grants a Penetrate rate to all allies.

That concludes our skills and abilities for Kassandra in Reverse 1999.

