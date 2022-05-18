Kazuha gets a new signature sword in Genshin Impact 2.8: Leaks

Five-star characters in Genshin Impact are destined to have their signature weapons. These weapons not only suit them aesthetically, but significantly improve their performance with perfect stats and passive abilities.

As of now, Kazuha's five-star signature weapon is the Freedom-Sworn. The weapon has over 600 base ATK and the sub-stat grants 198 Elemental Mastery at Lv. 90. The passive ability is based on increasing the ATK of the weilder, and it is clearly the best-in-slot sword for Kazuha.

However, leaks have suggested that the five-star Anemo unit will be getting a new four-star sword that is tailor-made for him in Genshin Impact version 2.8.

Genshin Impact to release a new four-star sword with high base ATK in version 2.8

According to leakers, the upcoming four-star weapon is named 'This is a sword' in the files. Obviously, this is not the real name of the weapon but merely the placeholder. Yelan's Aqua Simulacra bow was also called 'This weapon is a bow' ahead of its inclusion in the 2.7 beta testing.

At Lv. 90 and Refinement Rank 1, the four-star sword has the following stats:

Base ATK- 541

ATK (sub-stat)- 41.3%

The passive ability at Refinement Rank 1:

When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s.

The biggest highlights of the unnamed sword are its high Base ATK and the 41.3% ATK from the sub-stat. The passive is not outstanding, but it can be useful in increasing AoE damage, which is desirable in end-game content.

Only a few four-star weapons like the Prototype Rancour and Blackcliff Longsword have a higher base ATK than the upcoming sword in Genshin Impact. Accordingly, players have sky-scraping expectations from it.

Is the new sword in Genshin Impact 2.8 tailor-made for Kazuha?

While some players believe that the upcoming sword is impressive for a four-star weapon, others are skeptical if five-star units like Kazuha will be able to make the most out of it.

The ATK buff can be more beneficial for characters like Ayato and Bennett. However, the 2.8 update will include a story quest for Kazuha, which is why it makes sense for the developers to release a four-star weapon for him. Moreover, he is one of the few Inazuma characters alongside Yoimiya and Itto who is yet to appear in rerun banners.

Only time will tell if Kazuha's broken kit will become even better with the release of the new four-star sword in Genshin Impact version 2.8. As of now, the third phase of version 2.6 is live and players can pull for Ayaka and her signature five-star sword.

Edited by Saman