"Keanu Reeves just slapped me!": PewDiePie has a wholesome reaction to meeting Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has been lighting up YouTube with his recent Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough streams. The most recent of which included much of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who plays Rockerboy Johnny Silverhand in the game.

In his most recent Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough stream, the 31-year old YouTuber appeared starstruck on being able to play as Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and also proceeded to mouth several of his iconic one-liners.

Cyberpunk 2077 has undoubtedly been bolstered by the presence of Keanu Reeves, whose portrayal of Johnny Silverhand has been one of the brightest spots in the game so far, with fans going gaga over his "breathtaking" persona.

The most recent addition to the fanboy club was PewDiePie, who had a wholesome reaction to playing as Keanu Reeves in-game.

PewDiePie meets Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games of the last decade, owing to its futuristic setting and extensive character customization features.

After being stuck in development hell for seven long years, the game finally released on the 10th of December 2020, amid extensive fanfare.

From casual gamers to prominent streamers such as Shroud, Pokimane, and Dr Disrespect, everyone seems to be streaming the game lately. PewDiePie himself has had quite a rough few days streaming Cyberpunk 2077 so far, courtesy of exposing his character and uttering a racial slur.

While the hype surrounding the game has been understandably enormous, it seems like the initial response has been lukewarm and underwhelming, courtesy of numerous bugs in-game.

However, CD Projekt Red is sure to work towards ironing out these technical flaws to avoid persistent backlash.

Despite these glitches, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be a major hotbed of intrigue for the streaming community, including PewDiePie, who recently had a wholesome reaction to seeing Keanu Reeves in-game:

"I'm Keanu Reeves! Oh My God...Holy..."

He then proceeded to interact with the NPC audience and showered them with compliments, in true Keanu Reeves style:

"Hey guys, it's me, Keanu Reeves, Keanu...what are you saying? You're amazing! No, you're amazing! You're breathtaking; that's it!"

On witnessing Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand showcase his gun combat skills in-game, PewDiePie commented:

"Ooh, that's cool...ooh, sexy!"

On realizing that he's apparently a figment of the protagonist's imagination, he expressed disappointment and said:

"Oh, so he's not real? He's just in our head? I don't know why that's a little disappointing...maybe it'll be cool, I don't know."

He also went on to hilariously criticize his dressing style and persona in-game, only to appear both ecstatic and shocked on being slapped by Johnny Silverhand:

"Bro, those boots gotta go...Keanu's kind of a di*k!"

"Did...Keanu Reeves just...f*****g slap me?!"

The rest of his stream revolved around a stellar amount of Keanu Reeves content, as fans across the globe tuned in to watch PewDiePie take on the world of Cyberpunk 2077.