Key of Khaj-Nisut in Genshin Impact: Stats, release date, and banner weapons

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is Nilou's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. It will be featured on the upcoming weapon banner, called Epitome Invocation, in the second half of the 3.1 update.

Based on official posts and leaks, Nilou has a unique playstyle, and the Key of Khaj-Nisut will help her unleash her true potential. As an on-field Hydro enabler and Sub-DPS character, all her skills and burst damage are based on her max HP.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut provides tons of HP% through sub-stats and passive effects tailor-made to support Nilou. Here is everything players need to know about the signature weapon, passive, and more.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is set to arrive alongside the second half of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update this week

The tweet above is an official announcement from Genshin Impact officials, revealing the game's upcoming weapon banner.

The weapon banner is scheduled to drop in the second half of the 3.1 update at 6:00 pm (UTC+8) on October 14, 2022. As shown above, it will feature the Key of Khaj-Nisut and the Primordial Jade Cutter. Both are 5-star swords that can cater to different types of sword users in Genshin Impact.

The Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) will also introduce two new 4-star weapons called Xiphos Moonlight and Wandering Evenstar, which will provide Elemental Mastery to their sub-stats. Both of the new weapons provide the 165 Elemental Mastery with 510 Base ATK at level 90.

Given below is a list of 4-star weapons that will be featured in the new weapon banner:

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

Players who wish to summon the Key of Khaj-Nisut from the weapon banner will need to take advantage of the Epitomized Path system.

The system allows players to choose the 5-star weapon they want to summon. Every time players summon other 5-star weapons, fate points will be provided. Acquiring two fate points will guarantee that the third 5-star summon will be the chosen 5-star weapon (in this case, the Key of Khaj-Nisut).

Hence, players will need around 240 pulls or 38,400 Primogems to ensure they summon Nilou's signature weapon.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut stats and passive effects in Genshin Impact 3.1 update

As already mentioned, the Key of Khaj-Nisut is a signature weapon purely made for Nilou to bring out her true potentital. At level 90, the 5-star sword will provide 542 Base ATK with 66.2% Hp% as secondary stats.

The passive effects of the Key of Khaj-Nisut, according to Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks, are as follows:

HP is increased by 20%

Elemental Mastery is increased by 0.12% based on equipping character's max HP

This effect can be triggered every 0.3 seconds for a total of three stacks.

Provides additional EM to nearby party members by 0.2% of the equipping character's max Hp for 20 seconds.

The above tweet showcases the materials that Genshin Impact players will need to farm in order to enhance the 5-star sword to level 90.

