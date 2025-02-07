Knowing how to switch regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is important if players want to traverse between the two vast and separated regions in the sequel. Although this feature makes moving between the two big maps quick and simple, it isn't easy to set up and requires a decent amount of Groschen. This decision encourages you to thoroughly explore your surroundings before moving on to the next map.

This article will guide you on how to unlock the ability to switch regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to switch regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The ability to switch regions is unlocked after you reach the second map of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, titled Kuttenberg. You'll arrive there after completing the "The Storm" main quest. Although you'll mostly be busy following the campaign for some time, you'll get full reign of the Kuttenberg region for quite a while after completing the "Speak of the Devil" main mission.

Switching regions in KCD2 is not as easy as fast traveling. You need to find a specific NPC called the Coachman, who is typically located near a caravan.

Travel from Kuttenberg to Trosky

The red circle is where the caravan will be located (Image via Deep Silver)

To fast-travel from Kuttenberg to Trosky, you need to find the Coachman NPC, who will be located near Suchdol. Once you reach the settlement, you need to travel westwards on the main path leading away from the region. After passing by two diversions on the right, you'll need to stop at the third fork.

On the map, you will now be on one corner of a triangle. Go to the northern corner, and you'll find a caravan there. The Coachman should be located somewhere near it. He will be dressed in dark green clothing with a red beanie-style headgear.

Interact with him and he'll give you the option to travel back to Trosky. However, you'll need to pay him 200 Groschen beforehand. You do not have the option to haggle over this price. Agree to provide the cash, and he can drop you off at the southeastern corner of Trosky.

Travel from Trosky to Kuttenberg

The Coachman located in Trosky (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/@StephenREVIL)

The Coachman will be located on the lower western corner of the map, exactly where you're dropped off when fast traveling from Kuttenberg. You'll need to travel northwest from the Nebakov Fortress until you reach a small settlement where you'll find a caravan. These caravans will from now on be marked with a red carriage icon on the map. Once there, search for a man decked out in brownish-green clothing; he's the Coachman.

Interact with him and follow the same procedure as earlier. Produce 200 Groschen, and he will transport you to Kuttenberg.

Each visit to Kuttenberg or Trosky will cost you 200 Groschen. The inconvenient nature of this feature encourages thoroughly exploring your current region before moving on to the next one. However, it is a good way to reach the other part of the map if you have any side missions left unfinished in that settlement.

