Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Combat Training 2 side quest

Combat Training 2 in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a side quest that becomes available as soon as Combat Training 1 is completed. In this quest, you return to Master Tomcat to refine your combat skills in the game. Unlike the initial tutorial, this session involves live combat with real weapons and is a little more challenging.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about the Combat Training 2 side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete Combat Training 2 in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Start the training to learn the powerful move (Image via Deep Silver)

Tomcat wants to ensure you’ve retained your previous training, so the first phase of this session involves a duel.

Strategies:

Utilize perfect blocks: Aim for a perfect block to create opportunities for counterattacks.

Aim for a perfect block to create opportunities for counterattacks. Ripostes: Successfully landing a riposte immediately after a perfect block will deal damage and keep Tomcat on the defensive.

Successfully landing a riposte immediately after a perfect block will deal damage and keep Tomcat on the defensive. Use combos: Make use of the offensive techniques taught previously to whittle down Tomcat’s health.

Losing this fight doesn't cause the quest to fail. However, Tomcat will require you to return later for another attempt. To avoid unnecessary retries, make sure you are well-equipped before engaging in the duel.

Learning the Master Strike

After winning the duel, Tomcat will introduce you to an advanced combat technique, the Master Strike. This move allows for a highly effective counterattack but comes with considerable risk.

How to use the Master Strike:

When your opponent attacks, wait for the perfect block indicator to appear.

Instead of blocking, swing from the opposite direction of the incoming attack.

If executed correctly, Henry will deliver a powerful counter that can turn the tide of battle.

Mistiming this maneuver or striking from the wrong angle will result in Henry taking significant damage. Tomcat will initially guide you through the technique at a slow pace before increasing the difficulty.

Unlocking Tomcat as a combat trainer

Complete the training to unlock Tomcat as a combat trainer (Image via Deep Silver)

Beyond the quest, Tomcat offers additional training opportunities. He provides lessons on various combat disciplines, allowing Henry to enhance his skills in different weapon types.

Training options and costs:

Skill Level Cost (Groschen) Swordsmanship Basics 100 Heavy Weapons Basics 100 Polearms Basics 100 Unarmed Combat Apprentice 500

Paying for these lessons grants immediate experience in the selected category. In the early game, investing in training can lead to full level-ups, granting valuable perk points that improve Henry’s combat effectiveness.

Don't fret if you missed the training sessions with Tomcat in the Trosky region, as there is an alternative. Head to Kuttenberg’s Devil’s Den Pub, where the Dry Devil provides similar training options.

