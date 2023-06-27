Klee or Eula: Which character is better in the Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase 1 banners?

The first two Phase 1 banners in Genshin Impact 3.8 feature Klee and Eula. Neither character is a must-have option, yet some players might wonder whom to pull for in the next patch. Their release date coincides with the launch day of the new update: July 5, 2023. Note that some Travelers will skip this Event Wish altogether, so the following discussion won't be relevant to them.

Klee was last summonable between July 13, 2022, and August 2, 2022. That means she hasn't been available to pull for nearly a year. Eula was last summonable between November 24, 2021, and December 14, 2021, which is even longer to wait for by comparison.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Pros and cons of spending Primogems on a Klee rerun in Genshin Impact

Klee is a 5-star Pyro Catalyst user with the following advantages:

Great Pyro DMG: Travelers in need of wide AoE Pyro DMG should appreciate this character's abilities.

Travelers in need of wide AoE Pyro DMG should appreciate this character's abilities. Useful in AOE situations: Much of her kit revolves around covering a wide space nearby.

Much of her kit revolves around covering a wide space nearby. Good battery: This character can generate a surprisingly high amount of Energy with her kit.

No character is perfect in this game, so here are Klee's notable flaws for readers looking at her Genshin Impact 3.8 rerun:

Small height: Smaller characters run slower than their taller counterparts. Likewise, it's easier for tiny units to be forced into the water due to their smaller stature.

Smaller characters run slower than their taller counterparts. Likewise, it's easier for tiny units to be forced into the water due to their smaller stature. Outclassed in DMG by other top tiers: There aren't many situations where a player would prefer Klee over this game's numerous other hypercarries for clearing out hard content.

Pyro is an element full of amazing characters like Bennett, Xiangling, and Hu Tao. It can be hard to recommend somebody to spend their Primogems for Klee in Genshin Impact 3.8, especially since powercreep has been moving away from her current niche.

Nonetheless, this character's advantages are unique and especially relevant compared to Eula.

Pros and cons of spending Primogems on a Eula rerun in Genshin Impact

Eula is a tricky character to discuss, so let's start with her strengths:

Amazing DMG: This character's Elemental Burst can deal insane damage in the right scenarios.

This character's Elemental Burst can deal insane damage in the right scenarios. Can reduce enemies' Physical and Cryo RES: Her Elemental Skill can reduce an enemy's Physical and Cryo RES if they get hit by this ability.

Her Elemental Skill can reduce an enemy's Physical and Cryo RES if they get hit by this ability. Solid AOE: Eula can also hit plenty of enemies. In this case, her Elemental Burst has a pretty wide radius.

Here are her cons:

Much of her damage is Physical: Physical hypercarries haven't been relevant in this game's meta for a long time. This con could change in the future if more support is added, but this issue will be relevant in Genshin Impact 3.8.

Physical hypercarries haven't been relevant in this game's meta for a long time. This con could change in the future if more support is added, but this issue will be relevant in Genshin Impact 3.8. Tricky to play: Travelers must know when to activate her Elemental Burst's DMG early, especially if they're against enemies with invulnerability phases.

Eula's playstyle isn't favored in the modern meta, even when compared to many other mediocre 5-stars. However, there is always a possibility that a future character could make Physical units far more viable. That ultimately means the choice of Klee vs. Eula in Genshin Impact 3.8 will largely depend on a player's preferences and currently available options.

Klee would be safer to pull for in this update, yet Eula could be a better investment down the line.

