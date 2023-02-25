KOI vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second match of the playoff stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a dramatic clash between KOI and MAD Lions. This is an exciting encounter that numerous fans have been waiting to witness for quite a long time.

This is primarily because KOI and MAD Lions are considered to be two of the biggest rosters in the modern era of the LEC. As a result, the rivalry between these two organizations is filled with several thrilling and breathtaking moments.

Hence, fans can expect this game to go all the way as both teams will fight tooth and nail for an encounter against G2 Esports in the finals. Apart from that, losing today will mean that the team gets knocked out of the tournament. Hence, winning is not just an option, but rather a necessity.

Preview of KOI vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

KOI suffered a fairly poor start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, with the team losing multiple games quite badly early on in the season. In fact, it was so bad that KOI was on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament during the regular season itself.

Somehow, the team managed to crawl back and turn things around once the group stage kicked off. Malrang has finally returned to his usual form, allowing the botlane of KOI to step up once again.

Fortunately, this completely changed KOI's performances and helped them reach the top once more. Although KOI did get pushed into the lower bracket stage after losing to G2 Esports in the first round of the playoffs, the team put up a good fight and is looking for a rematch in the finals.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, hasn't been as consistent as KOI. The main problem is that this team will either perform incredibly well or extremely poorly. Essentially, on good days, MAD Lions can beat the best in the league, but on bad days, they lose to the worst teams in the LEC.

James MacCormack @MacCLol Wait it's February and we already won a bo5???



It's gonna be a good year 🦁 Wait it's February and we already won a bo5??? It's gonna be a good year 🦁

This makes it risky when MAD Lions' roster faces off against stronger opponents, as better teams will be able to exploit the loopholes in MAD Lions' playstyle rather effectively. In fact, the only player in MAD Lions who manages to perform consistently is Elyoya. Unfortunately, this might not be enough when the team faces KOI in the upcoming best-of-five clash.

As for predictions, KOI currently has the advantage and should be able to grab an easy victory in this encounter.

Head-to-head

KOI and MAD Lions have clashed against each other a total of 17 times, with the former grabbing 11 wins while the latter has emerged victorious only six times.

Previous results

MAD Lions' previous match on the competitive circuit was against SK Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, where they grabbed a hard-fought victory.

KOI, on the other hand, faced G2 Esports and suffered a close defeat.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split roster

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream details

The upcoming matchup of MAD Lions vs KOI will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 25, 2023 at 9:00 am PDT/6:00 am CET/10:30 am IST.

