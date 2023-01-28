KOI vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game of Day 2 in Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split will be an exciting clash between KOI and MAD Lions. This is a highly anticipated match-up that's considered by many to be the modern-day version of G2 Esports vs Fnatic.

Both KOI and MAD Lions have already established themselves as two of the best teams in the LEC. Although these teams haven't performed very well internationally, their domestic performances have led to some truly special moments for the community.

Hence, it can be expected that both KOI and MAD Lions will fight until the very end and give viewers an action-packed game that's most likely thrilling as well as entertaining.

Preview of KOI vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

KOI had a pretty decent start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team made some really strong plays in the opening two days of the event and showcased their botlane prowess once again.

Comp and Trymbi have been the stars of the show, with the team's Soraka being a potent option that the other LEC teams still don't have an answer for. Presently, Larssen's performance is fairly average, but is expected to improve as the season progresses.

Although some of his in-game choices have been questionable lately, Szygenda is a decent addition to the roster. While he's better at laning in comparison to Odoamne, he lacks the latter's experienced decision-making skills.

The one player who has made KOI look so good is Malrang, who's currently one of the best junglers in Europe. His hyper-aggressive playstyle is something that other teams are simply unable to handle at the moment.

In fact, Malrang's playstyle has genuinely changed the way that the jungle role functions in the European region. He seems to have inducted an LCK style of jungling and has been an instrumental player for the team since his arrival.

MAD Lions have also done well, but the team seems to be suffering from the same issues that it had last year. Carzzy and Nisqy's performances are inconsistent and unpredictable, which could put the entire team in a tricky spot.

KOI English @KOIxENG Turn UP those headphones and listen-in. Our



#SomosKOI | #KOIUnited Turn UP those headphones and listen-in. Our #LEC debut week as KOI was a banger, just like this new upload 🔊 Turn UP those headphones and listen-in. Our #LEC debut week as KOI was a banger, just like this new upload 🔥#SomosKOI | #KOIUnited https://t.co/xYCu8eERpX

Hylissang falls into a similar category as his plays can occasionally be counter-productive. The main issue with MAD Lions is that, besides Elyoya, the roster lacks consistency, thereby negatively affecting its performance, which is especially true against stronger opponents.

Based on all of the information given above, when MAD Lions and KOI meet, the latter will be able to grab the victory in a comfortable manner.

Head-to-head

KOI and MAD Lions have played against each other a total of 17 times in the past, with the former grabbing 11 victories while the latter nabbed six wins.

Previous results

In their last game, KOI faced Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and suffered a close defeat. MAD Lions, on the other hand, played against Team Vitality and got crushed by the latter.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream details

The exciting match-up between KOI and MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on January 29, 2023 at 10:00 pm CET/1:00 pm PDT/2:30 am IST (January 30, 2023).

Poll : 0 votes