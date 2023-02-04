KOI vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on Day 1 of week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is scheduled to be a clash between KOI and Team Vitality. This is a game that will hold great value for KOI, but is more of a formality for Team Vitality.

This is mainly because KOI is yet to qualify for the next round of the LEC 2023 Winter Split and, considering the sloppy performances that the team has put up recently, the future seems uncertain for them. Team Vitality, on the other hand, is looking like an unstoppable force in the ongoing event.

Therefore, KOI's roster will definitely need to step up and prove that the team hasn't lost its way, as they will soon face the best that the league has to offer.

Preview of KOI vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

KOI had a fairly inconsistent start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. Although the team started off strong, their performance suddenly dropped due to a lack of direction. The major problem with KOI is that, despite having talented players, the roster struggles to do well when the odds are stacked against them.

It's fairly evident that this team lacks a leader who's able to push them beyond the finish line. Unfortunately, there's no way to address this issue right now and the team will have to figure out some way to reduce the negative outcomes from this disadvantage, at the very least.

There's obviously no doubt that KOI has one of the strongest rosters in the league when it comes to raw individual talent. Presently, the only thing that this roster needs to focus on is how they should work as a team in unfavorable situations.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, is what many fans call flawless. Vitality boasts the best mid-jungle duo in the west with Perkz and Bo. Both of these players are incredibly talented and Perkz is arguably one of the best in-game leaders in the international scene.

Besides this duo, Photon has been a solid performer in the toplane as well. He has turned out to be a clutch player who's capable of making a serious impact at any moment, subsequently winning the game for his team.

When it comes to predictions, this is a fairly easy one. Team Vitality, in its current state, is far better than KOI in every possible way and will most likely be able to grab an easy victory.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and KOI have played against each other a total of 16 times in the past, with the former grabbing five victories while the latter emerged victorious 11 times.

Previous results

KOI last faced SK Gaming at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and ended up losing the game.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, faced off against G2 Esports and grabbed a very comfortable victory.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

Team Vitality

Photon

Bo

Perkz

Neon

Kaiser

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream details

The upcoming matchup between KOI and Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 4, 2023 at 10:00 pm CET/1:00 pm PST/2:30 am IST (February 5).

