Konami reviving Silent Hill franchise, multiple projects reportedly under development

Well-known in the gaming world for its psychological horror elements, gameplay, and characters, the Silent Hill video game series has produced several fantastic and enduring titles, including Silent Hills P.T. However, fans were devastated when they heard of its cancelation in 2015 as Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, the two creators, were slated to work on the interactive game.

Despite Konami's decision to abandon it, a fresh source suggests that fans may still receive additional Silent Hill titles. There are now numerous games from the franchise in development, according to Christophe Gans, the filmmaker of the 2006 Silent Hill film and its planned sequel. Although the survival horror series once served as a classic, Konami has more or less abandoned it in recent years.

Director of Silent Hill movie has revealed Bloober Team is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2

With the creation of both remakes and complete sequels, Konami is now preparing for an incredible comeback. Popular rumors suggest that Silent Hill 2 will be remade, with the project purportedly drawing inspiration from the successful Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes.

During a YouTube interview, the creator of the Silent Hills movie series, Christophe Gans, said that numerous new games are in the works. According to Gans, Konami is reportedly planning a significant backlog of all the potential games that fans have missed out on.

Another claim that has been doing the rounds is that Bloober Team is planning to rebuild Silent Hill 2. Recently, images of the conceptual artwork for the alleged remake surfaced online. In the interview, Gans expressly affirmed that the Bloober Team, the studio responsible for Blair Witch and The Medium, is remaking the title.

Due to its original gameplay and narrative, the 2001 game is among the most outstanding works of art in the gaming industry and one of the best psychological horror titles. The game's players take control of James, a guy looking for his wife Mary, and the overall experience is nothing short of captivating.

Gans is now working on a brand new film from the video game franchise and has knowledge of behind-the-scenes details, although Konami has not yet verified any of his statements. Fans of the survival horror genre have been anxiously anticipating the announcement of a new Silent Hill game, but Konami has kept such possible projects in the shadows.

Insiders frequently mention a remake of the 2001 game, but the Korean ratings board recently hinted at the possible release of another new game called Silent Hill: The Short Message. Nothing can be gathered from the project's name alone, although The Short Message does appear to correspond with earlier rumors concerning the franchise's future.

Rumor has it that a small horror demo in the manner of P.T. by Hideo Kojima is currently being developed. If it really does exist, The Short Message might probably be a quick encounter that familiarizesized fans with the Silent Hill universe.

Although none of these games have been revealed, Gans' statements offer possibly the most thorough glimpse into the future of the Silent Hill franchise to date. If it does appear before the end of 2022 in any manner, it could be interesting to pay attention to the Game Awards.

