Konami’s new game is free on Epic Games Store within a week of release

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified May 28, 2025 15:17 GMT
Deliver At All Costs released on 22nd May, 2025 (Image via KONAMI)
Deliver At All Costs released on May 22, 2025 (Image via KONAMI)

Konami has made a surprising move as its brand-new title, Deliver At All Costs, is available completely free on the Epic Games Store just a week after its release on May 22, 2025. This chaotic, action-packed delivery game headlines this week’s freebies on the platform, and fans of destruction-fueled gameplay have plenty to be excited about.

This article provides a brief overview of the new Konami game and lists this week's free mystery games on the EGS.

Deliver At All Costs: Overview

Deliver At All Costs puts players in the shoes of Winston Green, a hot-headed courier official with a mysterious past and an even more explosive future. You’re not delivering pizza or mail, but highly volatile cargo. Your routes are unconventional, and your delivery methods often leave cities in ruins. It’s absurd, intense, and just plain fun.

Despite being a brand-new release, the game is part of Epic’s weekly giveaway lineup. This makes it one of the rare day-one free games published by a major company like Konami.

Epic’s weekly free mystery games

Every Thursday, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET, Epic Games Store refreshes its freebies. All you need is a free Epic Games account and two-factor authentication enabled. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep forever. But act fast, as these offers only last a week before they’re swapped out.

This week’s free games include:

  • Deliver At All Costs: A brand-new action game from Konami, featuring over-the-top deliveries and destructible environments.
  • Sifu: A martial arts rogue-lite, where death makes you older and deadlier.
  • Gigapocalypse: A 2D kaiju rampage game with classic side-scrolling.

Konami dropping a new title for free on day one is a big deal and a great chance for players to experience Deliver At All Costs without spending anything. Don’t forget to claim all three free games before the next batch hits the shelves this Thursday.

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Edited by Niladri Roy
