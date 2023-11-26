KSCERATO CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato is a Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) pro player from Brazil who is currently playing for FURIA Esports. He mainly fulfills the role of a rifler for his team. KSCERATO has been in the esports scene since 2013. Besides FURIA, he has played with many other organizations like ProGaming Esports, Dai Dai Gaming, Army5 Gaming, etc.

In this 10-year career, he has proven his talent as a pro player multiple times and has earned an approximate total winnings of $337,154. He has placed first in many events like PGL Major Antwerp 2022: American RMR, ESL Pro League Season 12: North America, ESEA Season 31: Global Challenge, etc.

Everything fans need to know about KSCERATO's CS2 settings in 2023

After CS2's release, KSCERATO has been streaming the game on his Twitch channel. He and his team also took part in various CS2 events like Roobet Cup 2023 and Thunderpick World Championship 2023 but weren't able to produce the best results. Mentioned below are the settings KSCERATO uses for CS2 in 2023.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.255

eDPI: 1004

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 2000

Windows sensitivity: 5

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: team Color

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 0.9

Radar Map Zoom: 0.6025

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Superlight 2 Magenta

Keyboard: Wooting two HE

Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Mousepad: SteelSeries Qck Heavy

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 15

Color Vibrance: 18

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 70

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 1

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: Premium

Graphic card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 100%

Adopting the settings listed above is a great way to get a head start for players who might be playing CS2 for the first time. However, another way to contribute to a match is to use your utility properly, for which they will also need to learn some lineups for every map.

CS2 is in a weird state right now. While the game's launch saw a lot of praise and millions of players pouring in, the current state of the game has left a lot to be desired. The developers will need to take drastic steps to fix the various in-game issues if they want it to be successful in the long run.