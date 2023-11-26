KSCERATO CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato is a Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) pro player from Brazil who is currently playing for FURIA Esports. He mainly fulfills the role of a rifler for his team. KSCERATO has been in the esports scene since 2013. Besides FURIA, he has played with many other organizations like ProGaming Esports, Dai Dai Gaming, Army5 Gaming, etc.
In this 10-year career, he has proven his talent as a pro player multiple times and has earned an approximate total winnings of $337,154. He has placed first in many events like PGL Major Antwerp 2022: American RMR, ESL Pro League Season 12: North America, ESEA Season 31: Global Challenge, etc.
Everything fans need to know about KSCERATO's CS2 settings in 2023
After CS2's release, KSCERATO has been streaming the game on his Twitch channel. He and his team also took part in various CS2 events like Roobet Cup 2023 and Thunderpick World Championship 2023 but weren't able to produce the best results. Mentioned below are the settings KSCERATO uses for CS2 in 2023.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.255
- eDPI: 1004
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 2000
- Windows sensitivity: 5
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: team Color
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 0.9
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.6025
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Superlight 2 Magenta
- Keyboard: Wooting two HE
- Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: SteelSeries Qck Heavy
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 15
- Color Vibrance: 18
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 70
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 1
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: Premium
Graphic card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 100%
Adopting the settings listed above is a great way to get a head start for players who might be playing CS2 for the first time. However, another way to contribute to a match is to use your utility properly, for which they will also need to learn some lineups for every map.
CS2 is in a weird state right now. While the game's launch saw a lot of praise and millions of players pouring in, the current state of the game has left a lot to be desired. The developers will need to take drastic steps to fix the various in-game issues if they want it to be successful in the long run.