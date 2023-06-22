KT Rolster vs Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The third week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer has begun with Liiv Sandbox and T1 starting off strong. This week, the table has shaped up to signal the early contenders for the title. Teams such as Gen.G, T1, KT Rolster, and Dplus KIA look exceptionally strong and are early favorites to make a deep run in the playoffs stage.

KT Rolster and Dplus KIA will play against each other on the second day of Week 3 in what should be an exciting matchup, as both teams are on the upswing and look to push into the Top 2.

KT Rolster vs Dplus KIA: Who will win the League of Legends LCK 2023 Group Stage match?

Predictions

KT Rolster are one of the strongest teams in the LCK at present. The team is filled with talent and have a wealth of experience. This has been reflected in their gameplay in their Spring and Summer Split matches, where they performed exceptionally against lower-tier teams while giving top teams such as T1 and Gen.G a run for their money.

KT's key player is Kim "Kiin" Gi-in. He has displayed superb performances and is currently among the best top laners in the world. Falling short of a Top 3 finish and not qualifying for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship would be disappointing for KT Rolster.

Dplus KIA, meanwhile, is one of the most accomplished League of Legends teams. The team comprises three world champions, including the current world champ Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu. Their lineup's talent and firepower are unquestionable.

Dplus KIA have started off on a strong note after a disappointing end to their Spring Split. The team struggled early on but have slowly started to ramp up their performance.

A major point of criticism for Dplus KIA has been the performance and poor champion pool of top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-dong. The former T1 top laner will have to step up big time to compete with KT Rolster's win condition, Kiin. Fans should watch out for jungler Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu's crazy picks, such as Neeko and Sion Jungle.

The upcoming matchup will be hard to predict as both teams are equally matched in terms of talent and clutch. However, KT Rolster have shown more stability and consistency than Dplus KIA, who have sometimes looked a bit shaky and loose. The former should be expected to win the series in a close 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and Dplus KIA faced each other two times in the Spring Split. Their head-to-head record is 1-1 in the 2023 League of Legends LCK season.

Recent results

KT Rolster's latest result was a convincing 2-0 victory over Liiv Sandbox on the final day of Week 2

Dplus KIA also secured a comfortable 2-0 win in their previous matchup against Nongshim Redforce to close out Week 2.

Expected rosters

KT Rolster

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Gi-in Jungle - Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan

Woo-chan Mid - Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong

Bo-Seong ADC - Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram

Ha-ram Support - Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Si-woo Head Coach - Kan "Hirai" Dong-hoon

Dplus KIA

Top - Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Chang-dong Jungle - Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

Geon-bu Mid - Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Su ADC - Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu

Hyuk-kyu Support - Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu

Hyeong-gyu Head Coach - Choi "Acorn" Cheon-ju

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune into the official League of Legends LCK Twitch and Youtube channels to watch KT Rolster versus Dplus KIA. The matchup will take place on June 22, 2023, at 4 pm IST/ 12:30 pm CEST / 3:30 am PDT

