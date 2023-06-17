Liiv Sandbox vs KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The third week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is coming to a close, as Liiv Sandbox and KT Rolster will kick off the action on the final day. Ten teams are fighting for six spots in the playoffs stage, with the season's winner being LCK's #1 seed at the League of Legends 2023 World Championship. Hence, every victory on the path toward Worlds matters.

Liiv Sandbox versus KT Rolster should be an enjoyable and exciting affair, as both teams have shown some solid League of Legends gameplay throughout the 2023 season.

Liiv Sandbox vs. KT Rolster: Who will win this League of Legends LCK 2023 Group Stage match?

Predictions

Liiv Sandbox is one of the most exciting and unique teams present in the LCK. They have been able to compete against top-tier teams but fall flat simultaneously. There were many doubters at the start of Liiv Sandbox's 2023 season, but the team had a solid Spring Split where they petered off towards the end, causing their early elimination in the playoffs.

With the addition of veteran ADC Park "Teddy" Jin-Seong, Liiv Sandbox is expected to make it to playoffs and perform much better this time. They had an average first week, finishing with a 1-1 record before starting the second week with a loss against T1. Teddy and jungler Kim "Willer" Jeong-Hyeon have been standout players on the roster.

KT Rolster has been one of the strongest teams in the 2023 LCK season. The team had a fantastic Spring Split and missed out on the League of Legends MSI 2023 by a single series. They started strong once again and sit at a 2-1 record, with their only loss being at the hands of the undefeated Gen.G.

KT Rolster has the perfect mix of veteran talent and mechanically proficient players. The shot-calling and macro of the team, combined with most of their players being one of the bests in their roles, make them a terrifying roster to face. The team will be hungry to secure a spot at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. Some notable players on the roster include top laner Kim "Kiin" Gi-in and mid-laner Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong.

KT Rolster will be the favorite to close this serious out with a victory. However, Liiv Sandbox should not be underestimated, and there is a good chance this series can have three games. The experience and decision-making of KT Rolster should help them secure this win and solidify their spot as a top-tier team.

Head-to-head

Liiv Sandbox and KT Rolster have faced each other thrice in the 2023 League of Legends season. Both teams had an even record during the regular season of the Spring Split. However, KT eliminated Liiv in the playoffs with a 3-1 series victory. This brings the head-to-head between these teams to a 2-1 record favoring KT Rolster.

Recent results

Liiv Sandbox's previous result was a 0-2 series loss against the superstar roster of T1.

KT Rolster's latest result was a clean and dominating 2-0 series victory against DRX.

Expected rosters

Liiv Sandbox

Top - Noh "Burdol" Tae-yoon

Tae-yoon Jungle - Kim "Willer" Jeong-Hyeon

Jeong-Hyeon Mid - Lee "Clozer" Ju-hyeon

Ju-hyeon ADC - Park "Teddy" Jin-Seong

Jin-Seong Support - Kim "Kael" Jin-hong

Jin-hong Head Coach - Ryu "Ryu" Sang-Wook

KT Rolster

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Gi-in Jungle - Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan

Woo-chan Mid - Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong

Bo-Seong ADC - Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram

Ha-ram Support - Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Si-woo Head Coach - Kan "Hirai" Dong-hoon

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune into the official League of Legends LCK Twitch and Youtube channels to watch Liiv Sandbox versus KT Rolster. The matchup will occur on June 18, 2023, at 11:30 AM IST/8:00 AM CEST / 11:00 PM PDT (June 17, 2023)

