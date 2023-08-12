KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

KT Rolster is ready to take on Hanwha Life Esports in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs' Lower Bracket Semifinal. Although both sides have qualified for the LCK Regional Finals and can potentially make it to the Worlds 2023, the loser of this matchup will get eliminated from the Summer Split. The anticipation is quite high, as the winner is going to face T1 in the Lower Bracket Final.

Ahead of the highlighted LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs match, let's take a look at the recent statistics and outcomes of Hanwha Life Esports and KT Rolster.

KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Preview

KT Rolster vs. HLE in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs (Image via LoL Esports)

Prediction

Despite having the best LCK run in their organization's history, KT Rolster has failed apart heavily in the second round of the Summer Playoffs. As they finished the split in the first place, they had the option to choose between T1 and Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). Ultimately, they opted for T1, leading to a devastating 2-3 series loss.

Gen.G Esports made quick work of HLE in Round 2, which is why some analysts are questioning the decision to go with T1 despite their recent struggles.

Going up against HLE this time around, KT Rolster is heavily favored. That's mainly because their objective controls and mid-game team fights were impeccable in the Regular Season.

Hanwha Life Esports, on the other hand, had an underwhelming performance against Gen.G. Although they came close to winning the second game of the best-of-five series, Gen.G completely outplayed them at a later stage and eventually won the series 3-0.

Still, the team's collective talent is undeniable, with flashes of individual brilliance shining through. Some unforeseen potential lies within the formidable team, enough to potentially cause a chaotic upset against KT Rolster and shift the game's momentum.

Comparing recent performances makes it pretty straightforward to predict that KT will be able to comfortably grab the series 3-1.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and Hanwha Life Esports played against each other 25 times in total previously. In those, the former came out on top 17 times, while the latter only managed to grab eight victories.

Previous results

KT Rolster lost 2-3 against T1 in their previous series in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs.

Alternatively, Hanwha Life Esports was destroyed by Gen.G Esports in a 0-3 scoreline in the same stage.

LCK 2023 Summer Split rosters

KT Rolster

Top: Kiin

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid: Bdd

ADC: Aiming

Support: Lehends

Hanwha Life Esports

Top: Kingen

Jungle: Grizzly

Mid: Zeka

Bottom: Viper

Support: Life

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup of KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports will be broadcast live on August 12 at 11 pm PT/ August 13 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

