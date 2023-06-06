Create

KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 06, 2023 23:01 GMT
The opening match of the LCK 2023 Summer Split will feature KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports (Image via LoL Esports)
The League of Legends LCK has returned, with KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports serving as the first fixture of the 2023 Summer Split Group Stage. The South Korean teams are as energetic as ever and will compete to win the split and secure spots at the Worlds in 2023. The Group Stage will present a total of ten sides that will play 18 best-of-three series each in a round-robin format.

See you all for a blazing hot summer starting June 7th! ☀️Check the 2023 #LCK Summer schedule here!✅ Opening MatchesKT vs HLE / DK vs LSB✅ Match TimesWeekdays: 17:00 / 19:30 [KST]Weekends: 15:00 / 17:30 [KST] https://t.co/ntSXcqPp7k

Ahead of the KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports clash, let's dive into their head-to-head records and other details.

Preview of KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Riot's usual mid-season break is over, and the regular split is ready to get underway. Although KT Rolster and Hanwha Life Esports finished third and fourth at the LCK 2023 Spring Split, respectively, they anticipate claiming the throne.

youtube-cover

KT Rolster had a great season despite losing to Gen.G at the Lower Bracket Final. They showed great resilience throughout the split and were even considered at some point to be potential champions.

The roster shuffle happened in November 2022, and the completely new team went toe-to-toe against the juggernauts of the LCK. Importantly, players like Bdd, Cuzz, and Lehends were the main pillars behind the success.

youtube-cover

Although they finished third and failed to qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023, they look forward to finally getting a taste of a major trophy. KT Rolster is known as one of the great organizations that never win, despite consistently being on the cusp.

Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), on the other hand, had a rough start to their LCK Spring Split journey. On paper, they have one of the best squads in the world. The star-studded roster, however, bounced back later in the split.

페이커(@faker)씨 꼭 한번 맛있는 식사 대접하고 싶습니다. 연락 주세요..🙏📺bit.ly/3MTJMWCWe would like to treat Faker to a delicious meal. Please contact us..! @T1LoL https://t.co/75CYD2WA81

They also replaced all five of their laners and brought in new faces in November 2022. The most exciting signings were Zeka and Kingen, who left DRX after winning the World Championship in 2022.

However, the remaining three are absolute behemoths, too, as Clid, Viper, and Life are big names in the League of Legends esports scene. As usual, the expectations are pretty high, and it will be interesting to witness their performance after their boot camp for the last two months.

#Extreme 과 함께한 필라테스 교실!유연성 POG는 누구?👑🧘🏼youtu.be/1BcHIGy55ZY https://t.co/G4srGkWOBH

As for the prediction of KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports, the latter should take a 2-1 victory. It will surely be a fierce clash, but the star power in HLE is extraordinarily phenomenal.

KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports is a pretty common matchup in the LCK, as they have faced each other 23 times. Throughout those contests, the former won 15 times, while the latter secured eight victories.

Previous results

KT Rolster's last series was against Gen.G at the Spring Split Lower Bracket Final. They lost the series 1–3.

On the other hand, HLE lost 1-3 against KT Rolster at the Spring Split's Lower Bracket Semifinal.

youtube-cover

LCK Summer Split rosters

KT Rolster

  • Top - Kiin
  • Jungle - Cuzz
  • Mid - Bdd
  • Bottom - Aiming
  • Support - Lehends

Hanwha Life Esports

  • Top - Kingen
  • Jungle - Clid
  • Mid - Zeka
  • Bot - Viper
  • Support - Life

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage matchup of KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports will air on June 7, 2023, at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on the LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
