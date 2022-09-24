Latest Champion Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans: Information and more

In Clash of Clans, making cosmetic upgrades to your base is one of the finest ways to differentiate yourself from your opponents and make it look nice. Players can purchase brand new backdrops, hero skins, and other items to do this. Through Gold Pass and shop offerings, the creators frequently give gamers new hero skins.

The newest hero skin available in the title right now as a shop offer is the Champion Warden. This cosmetic can be used in multiplayer combat and defense by paying actual money for it. Players must unlock it by October 1. This article will discuss the Champion Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans, its effects, and more.

New Grand Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans: Information and how to unlock

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crown your Warden with this exclusive 2022 World Championship Hero Skin!



Don't miss the World Finals on September 23-25th! Crown your Warden with this exclusive 2022 World Championship Hero Skin! Don't miss the World Finals on September 23-25th! https://t.co/xAEvykBsbq

To commemorate the 2022 Clash World Finals, developers have added a hero skin to Clash of Clans: Champion Warden. Its in-game description says:

"Celebrate the 2022 Clash World Championships with this Exclusive Hero Skin! Turn your Grand Warden into the Champion Warden to lead the destruction of your opponents' villages! After purchase, go to the Grand Warden Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Champion Warden Skin. Available for a limited time only!"

Players must pay real money to unlock this exclusive item. The Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen all have different hero cosmetics available. However, the Grand Warden only has a small number of Legendary skins, allowing players to obtain them and finish their collection of World Championship hero cosmetics.

The new skin has been released with Champion King and Champion Queen to help players complete their cosmetic set. Champion Warden features the Grand Warden dressed in a golden, dark-gray costume with a magical stick in one hand and a ball in the other.

Like the Pixel Queen hero skin, players can only unlock Champion Warden by purchasing the limited-time hero skin shop offer. The cosmetic comes with multiple additional rewards, which include:

Custom Model

Visual Effects

Custom Textures

Sound Effects

Special Voice

Special Animations

Custom Spawned Units

By choosing the Grand Warden, players can use the effects and animations of the Champion Warden hero skin. These will be visible to the enemy during multiplayer and clan war battles and even during defenses.

Unlocking Champion Warden hero skin

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The charm of a champion 🤩 The will of a winner

The following instructions must be followed by players if they wish to unlock the newest hero skin in Clash of Clans:

Players must click the "Time To Battle" offer in the shop, which includes the exclusive Champion Warden hero skin.

Pay the offer amount of INR 899 using coupon codes, cards, net banking, mobile wallets, UPI, or via other means.

Once the payment is approved, the skin is unlocked and available in the Grand Warden costumes.

Tap the Grand Warden and then the Champion Warden hero skin to use its special animations and visual effects.

One of the best Grand Warden hero skins in Clash of Clans is Champion Warden. To complete the World Champion set, players should also unlock Champion King and Champion Queen.

