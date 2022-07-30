Latest Lizard Blizzard Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards, attacking strategies, and more

The multiplayer strategy game Clash of Clans features various troop challenges and unique events that provide players with the chance to win extra magic items, gold, gems, experience, and much more. To obtain these rewards, players will have to complete a number of in-game missions involving the use of particular combat units to win multiplayer games.

The newest challenge to the in-game troop challenge is called Lizard Blizzard, and it requires the use of Dragons to emerge victorious in multiplayer battles. This challenge can be found in the game's Events section and, very much like the Big Hearted and Wizard of Awes challenges, must be completed before its deadline date to claim the rewards. The article below covers the Lizard Blizzard challenge, its rewards, and various attacking strategies to complete this challenge in Clash of Clans.

Latest in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans

The game's newest challenge, called the Lizard Blizzard troop challenge, offers players magic goods, potions, resources, gems, experience, and more. To complete this challenge and receive its rewards, players must triumph in ten multiplayer battles while using Dragons.

The description for The Lizard Blizzard Challenge in-game reads:

"Deliver flames of fury and visit devastation to your enemy's villages when you train Dragons during this troop event."

As the name suggests, the Lizard Blizzard challenge revolves around the Dragon troop and requires players to use Dragons in multiplayer battles to finish the challenge. Any player can complete the Lizard Blizzard troop challenge since it is so straightforward.

The quantity of Dragons needed to fulfill the challenge is determined by each player's Town Hall. For instance, a Town Hall 13 player is required to use two Dragons. Players must check the Events section to learn more about the number of Dragons required to be used in multiplayer battles so that they can complete this in-game challenge.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Chief, get ready for Dragons!! New appearance and new upgrade level coming soon! Unleash the ancient Red Dragon!!! http://t.co/yvB1rrsmaE Chief, get ready for Dragons!! New appearance and new upgrade level coming soon! Unleash the ancient Red Dragon!!! http://t.co/yvB1rrsmaE

Players must win 10 multiplayer matches using the least amount of Dragons possible in order to fulfill this challenge. The challenge will end on August 2, so players should strive to finish it before that date to get the rewards.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge grants one Hero Potion, a unique magic item that temporarily raises heroes' levels by 5 for a duration of one hour. In addition to this amazing reward, players who complete the challenge will also earn 400 experience points.

Various attacking strategies to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans

The following are the various powerful attacking strategies that players can use to win multiplayer battles and finish the challenge to earn the rewards:

In multiplayer battles, combining balloons and dragons is one of the greatest strategies. You can use Lightning Spells or Rage Spells depending on the minimum requirements.

Players can also use the Queen Charge DragLoon assault method, a highly effective 3-star attack strategy. While Dragons destroy the base's core, players construct a funnel using Archer Queen and Healers.

Another effective strategy to use Dragons in multiplayer battles is to team them up with Electro Dragons and Minions. You can combine this aggressive strategy with lightning and rage spells.

Finally, the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans is one of the best ways to use various Dragon attack strategies in multiplayer battles and, in return, win special in-game rewards. The minimum number of Dragons listed on the left side of the challenge information should be visible to players. To receive all the rewards, win ten multiplayer battles and complete this challenge on or before August 2, 2022.

