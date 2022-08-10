Latest Pixel Champion limited-edition hero skin in Clash of Clans

Every month, Clash of Clans developers release a new set of hero skins for players to show off during attacks. One of these hero skins is released as the Season Challenge's Gold Pass reward, while the others are available as in-game shop offers.

Four new hero skins have been introduced in the month of August. The Party Champion is the latest seasonal challenge hero skin that can be unlocked by purchasing the Gold Pass and completing 2600 challenge points. The Pixel Warden, Pixel Queen, and Pixel Champion are the other three hero skins that can be purchased using in-game shop offers.

In-game description and other details about the latest hero skin in Clash of Clans

Pixel Champion (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pixel Champion hero skin is the latest hero skin that has been released as a shop offer in the game. It is based on Clash of Clans' new scene, 10 Years of Clash. Players can unlock the hero skin by clicking on the in-game events option and purchasing the offer.

The in-game description of the Pixel Champion hero skin is as follows:

"Get ready for the ultimate Clashiversary celebration by sporting this Pixel Legendary Hero Skin! Go Retro For Clashiversary! After purchase, go to the Royal Champion Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Pixel Champion Skin."

Only exclusive game store deals may be used to acquire the 10 Years of Clash scene. The landscape won't be available once the shop promotion expires.

The fundamental pattern of the scene is intended to resemble a volcano, complete with surrounding molten rocks. Additionally, it has a resource pool and miniature copies of each Town Hall.

iTzu @iTzuDL

Pixel Skin for each Champ and Clashiversary Scenery to celebrate the 10th anniversary

Use the code "iTzu" before you increase your collection.

#ClashofClans Happy Birthday @ClashofClans ! 🥳Pixel Skin for each Champ and Clashiversary Scenery to celebrate the 10th anniversaryUse the code "iTzu" before you increase your collection. Happy Birthday @ClashofClans! 🥳❤️Pixel Skin for each Champ and Clashiversary Scenery to celebrate the 10th anniversary 💯🔥Use the code "iTzu" before you increase your collection. ☺️🔥#ClashofClans https://t.co/0q4Hi1TOQc

Players have the option to purchase limited-edition hero skins for the Royal Champion, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden to coincide with the special jubilee setting.

Players can easily complete the Pixel set as the Pixel Barbarian hero skin is anticipated to arrive as part of September's seasonal challenges. This is unlike other hero skin sets, which are issued one at a time.

The Royal Champion, sporting his customary blue costume with a shield and javelin, is depicted in pixelated form on the limited-edition Pixel Champion hero skin. It resembles common Roblox gaming characters in appearance. Once the skin has been purchased, players can use it.

Unlock the Pixel Champion hero skin in Clash of Clans

Like with the Summer Champion skin, players are only permitted to use real money to purchase the Pixel Champion hero skin while it is still on sale in the store. All skins may be purchased separately for INR 449.

Players can use the effects, models, and animations of the Pixel Champion hero skin by selecting the Royal Champion. When engaged in multiplayer or clan war combat, the adversary will be able to see these animations.

Listed below are the steps that players can follow to unlock the hero skin in the game:

The Pixel Champion hero skin is marketed in the Special Offers section of the in-game store. Players must pay INR 449 for the Pixel Champion skin in order to access the hero skin. They can pay with cards, promo codes, net banking, UPI, mobile wallets, or other methods.

Players should click on the Royal Champion after paying and select the Pixel Champion skin from the hero skin category. This will provide access to all skin-related animations, effects, and more.

Purchasing the Pixel Champion hero skin is the best way to complete the latest hero skin set in Clash of Clans.

Players must purchase the skin by September 1. When the offer ends, players won't be able to obtain it anymore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh