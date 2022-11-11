Layla's Voice actors in Genshin Impact: English, JP, and other VAs revealed

Layla recently made her first appearance on Genshin Impact via the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. Adding her tiring personality to her unique kit, she quickly became a fan-favorite minutes after her introduction. Her playable version will go live in the second phase of the 3.2 updates alongside Yae Miko and Childe's banner.

As shown in-game, Layla has bags under her eyes, which are formed due to her lack of sleep. As players heard her voice ahead of her release in the next phase, many wondered who voiced the new Astrologist across all four languages.

The following article will list the voice actors for Layla in English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, breaking down their notable roles in other shows and video games.

All the voice actors that are being cast for Layla in Genshin Impact 3.2

1) Ashely Biski (English)

Ashley Biski is one of the newest names in the voice acting industry, where she made her debut in video games by voicing Layla in Genshin Impact. According to a recent interview with Chris Mayek, Ashely's background involves musical theater from a very early age, alongside several live-action and animated dubbing.

Like other characters, Ashely Biski voiced Layla's voice lines, including birthday wishes, ascension, story quests, and skills. She made her proper debut at the recent Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, and Layla's voice got quite a positive response from the players.

2) Tomita Miyu (Japanese)

Tomita Miyu is a very well-known personality in the anime industry. Fans of seasonal shows might recognize her voice, as some of her works vary from voicing child characters to adult ones.

Some of her notable roles include:

Miko Lino from Kaguya Sama Love is War.

Kizuna Kazayama from Rising of the Shield Hero.

Riko from Made in Abyss.

Tenma Gabriel White from Gabriel Dropout.

Rizu Ogata from We Never Learn.

Tomita Miyu is also known for winning the 2014 Seiyuu Artist Training Program, eventually landing her the role of Doma Taihei in Himouto Umaru Chan. Her recent role as Layla in Genshin Impact will surely attract anime fans into rolling for her.

3) Kang Sae-Bom (Korean)

Kang Sae-Bom is the Korean voice for Layla, who has worked in various video games and shows. Fans of the Korean voiceovers might recognize her from different characters, including Boreas from Destiny Child, Nabara from Dragon Quest, Bonobono from Popo, and Sarutobi Mirai from Boruto.

4) Hou Xiaofei (Chinese)

Hou Xiaofei's voice can be found across multiple titles of HoYoverse. Fans of Chinese voice lines will be familiar with her work in Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Star Rail, as well as Belle and Herta, respectively. Her work is also noteworthy in one of the most popular gacha titles, Arknights, where she voiced three characters.

Hou Xiaofei's voice can be heard through Jessica, Meteor, and Sora in Arknights.

Additional information on Layla in Genshin Impact 3.2

Layla is set to release alongside Yae Miko and Childe on November 18, 2022. She wields Cryo as a vision and Sword as a weapon. Her kits involve shielding and buffing up her allies, and her passive grants double the number of crafted talent materials.

Players will need Nilotpala Lotus, Shivada Gems, Mirror of Mushin, and Perpetual Caliber as Genshin Impact ascension materials.

Poll : 0 votes