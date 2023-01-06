League of Legends' brand new Aurelion Sol rework: Abilities rundown, expected release date, and more

Aurelion Sol is the latest champion who is set to get a rework in League of Legends Season 13. As such, the abilities, the expected release date, and more have been discussed in detail in this article.

The Aurelion Sol rework was first teased by the developers back in June 2022. However, no further update was provided on how this champion would look after the overhaul was complete.

Fortunately, as soon as 2023 rolled around, Skin Spotlight, one of the most prominent YouTubers in the League of Legends community, revealed all the necessary information regarding Aurelion Sol. Due to his high credibility, it is believed that the data was not leaked but relayed by Riot Games themselves.

Full details regarding the brand new Aurelion Sol rework in League of Legends

Aurelion Sol, when he was first released in League of Legends, was one of the most prominent champions in the community. He was unique, and a few players like G2 Caps used to spam him in solo queue.

Although Aurelion Sol soon fell out of the meta in League of Legends, the love for this champion never went away. As such, after several requests from the community, Riot Games finally decided to pick him up and bring a complete overhaul to his kit.

Thus, the changes that players can expect for Aurelion Sol have been provided below.

Aurelion Sol rework rundown in League of Legends

Passive

Every damaging ability of Aurelion Sol will break enemies into Stardust. This will enhance the damage output of his own abilities in turn.

Breath of Light (Q)

Aurelion Sol will release dragon breath that will deal damage to any enemy that is directly hit, while doing splash damage to others in the vicinity. The duration for which the breath is channeled will also enhance its damage output, which in turn will be further improved by the number of Stardust stacks collected.

If the enemy hit is a champion, then this ability will collect Stardust as well.

Astral Flight (W)

Aurelion Sol will be able to fly over any form of terrain unhindered. In this state he will be able to cast all his abilities. However, if he casts Q when W is active, the former will have no cooldown or maximum channel duration. Apart from that, he will deal bonus damage when flying.

If any champion dies that was very recently been damaged by Aurelion Sol, it will reduce the cooldown of W. Collecting Stardust will also enhance its the maximum range.

Singularity (E)

Once cast, Aurelion will summon a black hole that can pull enemies inside and deal massive damage. If an enemy dies while being pulled in, Aurelion Sol will receive Stardust stacks.

The black hole will also be able to execute enemies if their health bars are below a certain threshold. Collecting enough Stardust will increase the size of the black hole as well as the execute threshold.

Falling Star (R)

Aurelion Sol will crash a star down on Earth dealing magic damage and stunning every champion who is hit. This ability will also grant Stardust depending on the number of champions affected. Once Aurelion Sol collects enough Stardust, the ability will be transformed into The Skies Descend.

The Skies Descend: Aurelion Sol will now crash an even bigger star down on Earth which will cause even more damage and have a much bigger impact radius. This ability will knock enemies to the sky instead of stunning them. Apart from that, a shockwave will be released which, in turn, will slow any enemy that it hits.

The effectiveness of both the Falling Star and The Skies Descend will be enhanced by Stardust.

The Aurelion Sol rework looks quite interesting. In fact, he is more of a combination between Syndra and Orianna this time around in League of Legends. He also has certain similarities to Veigar.

𓆩✧𓆪 Noelle 🎲🎀 @CeyseraLuL @SkinSpotlights This isn’t asol, this is syndra and orianna mashed together with a mobility option. Unreal how disappointing this is @SkinSpotlights This isn’t asol, this is syndra and orianna mashed together with a mobility option. Unreal how disappointing this is

Unfortunately, fans are not very happy as they feel Aurelion Sol got stripped off his identity. However, he might turn out to be very strong as the skills suggest he will become a scaling mage in the game.

In any case, the expected release date for the Aurelion Sol rework should be alongside patch 13.3, which will come out in February 2023.

