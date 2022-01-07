League of Legends confirm four brand new champions and a rework for Ahri during 2022 season

League of Legends, during their livestream for the 2022 season, provided a lot of details regarding the new updates that are coming to the game.

Amongst all of them, the most important was the champions that will be introduced during the upcoming season. As of now, the developers have confirmed four new champions and a rework for Ahri over the entire year.

The Ahri overhaul is expected to scale at the magnitude of Caitlyn's rework. Apart from that, the four champions that are coming to the game are set to be unique in their design and gameplay.

Details regarding the brand new champions and Ahri rework during League of Legends' season 2022

The livestream, held on 7 January 2022, was quite informative regarding the developers' plans for the players. It seems that the former are aiming to release one champion for each role.

However, they also want to ensure that the champions feel balanced and unique. Therefore, there might be times when a certain role does not get priority throughout the year. The developers will nevertheless ensure those roles do get their fill at the appropriate time.

As of now, League of Legends is expected to have four different champions for the 2022 season. The first champion that is set to be coming to the game is Zeri, the Spark of Zaun. Zeri will be an ADC and she will be released into the game in a few weeks' time.

The second champion that is expected to come to the game is a support. The developers at League of Legends feel that most support champions in the game have very good personalities. They want to release a support champion that is more on the darker side.

The third champion will be the highly anticipated void jungler. The name of the champion has not been revealed, however, further details will be released in the coming months.

Furthermore, the developers of League of Legends also confirmed a second botlane champion towards the end of the year. They only provided a small teaser which barely made any sense. However, it is understandable that the developers did not want to reveal too much.

Finally, they also confirmed that Ahri will be receiving her much awaited rework. Ahri is a very popular champion in League of Legends. However, her animations are extremely outdated. Her model feels very old and needs an immediate change.

So, later this year, Ahri will go through a much-needed overhaul that is bound to make her more fun to play.

