League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split Playoffs: Teams qualified, schedule, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split regular season has officially come to a conclusion. Despite the league's general quality this year, there has been a severe lack of competition.

LCK 2022 has seen a massive quality gap between the top two and the other teams, creating a sense of disappointment amongst the fans.

Nevertheless, the final set of teams for the playoff stages has been confirmed. Read on to learn all about the participating teams, along with a detailed schedule of the remaining matches.

Mark your calendars for the peak of this Summer’s action!

08.17. WED 5PM [KST] LSB vs DRX

08.18.THU 5PM [KST] DK vs KT

08.20.SAT 5PM [KST] GEN vs TBD

08.21.SUN 5PM [KST] T1 vs TBD

LCK, during the regular season of the 2022 Summer Split, has been dominated by Gen.G. Meanwhile, T1 was unable to showcase similar levels of authority as it showed during the Spring Split.

League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split: All qualified playoff teams, schedule, and more

The full set of teams that have officially qualified for League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split has been provided below. The order in which they have been mentioned is based on the final standings after the regular split.

The top two teams have qualified for the second round of the playoffs, while the bottom four teams will have to qualify through the first round. In any case, the teams who have qualified are as follows:

Gen.G T1 Liiv Sandbox DAMWON KIA KT Rolster DRX

Gen.G and T1 have already qualified for the second round. Both of them will be waiting for the results of the matches between Liiv Sandbox, DAMWON KIA, KT Rolster, and DRX.

The schedule for those games has also been provided in the table below:

Match Date Round Time Liiv Sandbox vs DRX August 17 Round 1 5 pm [KST] DAMWON KIA vs KT Rolster August 18 Round 1 5 pm [KST] Gen.G vs Round 1 winner August 20 Round 2 5 pm [KST] T1 vs Round 1 winner August 21 Round 2 5 pm [KST] Finals August 28 1:40 pm [KST]

Now, amongst these teams, Gen.G is the one who ended up as the top seed during the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. The team will get to choose whom it wants to face amongst the two Round 1 winners.

Naturally, the other team will be facing T1. Amongst these, several fans and analysts feel that it will be T1 and Gen.G pushing forward into the finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split.

This is because, despite strong performances, no team has been able to match the standards Gen.G and T1 have set. DAMWON KIA had a very average split and could not gain any form of footing throughout the Summer Split.

This Summer saw the most dominant game score record in LCK history by



Take a look at the final regular season team & POG standings and get ready for Playoffs starting on Aug. 17th!! #LCK Summer Regular Season Final Standings]This Summer saw the most dominant game score record in LCK history by @GenG Take a look at the final regular season team & POG standings and get ready for Playoffs starting on Aug. 17th!! [#LCK Summer Regular Season Final Standings]This Summer saw the most dominant game score record in LCK history by @GenG! 👏👏Take a look at the final regular season team & POG standings and get ready for Playoffs starting on Aug. 17th!! https://t.co/frrU42S7QN

Liiv Sandbox started weakly but eventually managed to rise to the third position. The team specifically showcased significant growth in the latest patch and is hopeful that it will put up a competition if it manages to qualify for Round 2.

KT Rolster has been a mixed bag up until this point, with a combination of horrible and world-class performances. DRX has been very similar to KT Rolster in the latter part of the season, despite being one of the top-performing teams in the earlier days.

In short, when it comes to consistency, none come close to T1 or Gen.G, which puts both teams far above the rest.

