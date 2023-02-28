League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for March and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split has been fiercely competitive since it began in January, with T1 emerging as a dominant force. However, other teams in the league have put up strong performances and provided exciting matches for fans to watch.

This article provides a detailed match schedule for the month of March at League of Legends LCK. The LCK has gained a lot of popularity among Western fans in recent years, thanks to the high quality of games and star players like Faker and Showmaker.

Additionally, the LCK's continued success on the international stage has helped cement its status as a global phenomenon. With so many exciting matches and talented teams, it's no wonder the LCK is such a beloved league among esports fans.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split March match schedule

The detailed match schedule for the month of March in League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split has been provided below:

March 1, 2023

T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs

Dplus KIA vs DRX

March 2, 2023

KT Rolster vs Gen.G

Nongshim Redforce vs Hanwha Life Esports

March 3, 2023

Liiv Sandbox vs Kwangdong Freecs

T1 vs Brion

March 4, 2023

Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus KIA

Nongshim Redforce vs DRX

March 5, 2023

Liiv Sandbox vs KT Rolster

Gen.G vs Brion

March 8, 2023

Nongshim Redforce vs Kwangdong Freecs

KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports

March 9, 2023

Liiv Sandbox vs Gen.G

T1 vs DRX

March 10, 2023

Nongshim Redforce vs Dplus KIA

KT Rolster vs Brion

March 11, 2023

Liiv Sandbox vs DRX

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports

March 12, 2023

Brion vs Dplus KIA

Kwangdong Freecs vs Gen.G

March 15, 2023

Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX

Liiv Sandbox vs Brion

March 16, 2023

T1 vs Dplus KIA

Hanwha Life Esports vs Gen.G

March 17, 2023

Kwangdong Freecs vs KT Rolster

Nongshim Redforce vs Brion

March 18, 2023

Liiv Sandbox vs Hanwha Life Eports

Gen.G vs Dplus KIA

March 19, 2023

T1 vs Nongshim Redforce

KT Rolster vs DRX

It is safe to say that there are quite a few interesting matches in the month of March at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. As of now, T1 is the most dominant team and is leading the table with 11 wins and only one loss. However, there are a few teams that can challenge T1.

Despite losing bot laner Ruler for the 2023 season, Gen.G has maintained its top form and looks quite stable. With a strong roster and impressive gameplay, they could potentially upset T1 in a best-of-five matchup.

Another team worth mentioning is Dplus KIA, whose strong roster has been marred by a few sloppy performances. However, Dplus KIA's jungler, Canyon, is considered by many to be the best in the world in his position. With his skill and talent, he could very well be the difference maker for the team during the rest of the season.

Lastly, HLE is a team that has the firepower to upset T1. Despite having a rough start, things have been looking much better for the team recently.

